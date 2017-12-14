Planning Commission advances Pinecraft Overlay District

The Planning Commission unanimously advanced a plan to set up special zoning rules for the Pinecraft neighborhood, which attracts members of Amish and Mennonite communities to the area near Beneva Road and Bahia Vista Street.

The proposed district will adjust a few regulations for the area in an effort to preserve the residents’ and visitors’ way of life. It would allow bike rental businesses on residential property; prohibit new auto-oriented businesses; reduce parking requirements; modify building standards for “old” Pinecraft to reflect the way homes were built.

The Planning Commission voted unanimously to recommend the County Commission approve the new district.

“This is a really interesting community,” said Planning Commissioner Robert Morris. “It’s great that this has come before us tonight.”

Now the overlay district will go before the County Commission for the first of two public hearings during the 1:30 p.m. session of the Jan. 17 meeting, in the County Administration building at 1660 Ringling Blvd.