Pickleball gains traction in Lakewood Ranch

+Community at play

Donna and Bob Haskin. Photo by Pam Eubanks.

Bob Haskin, the president of the Lakewood Ranch Pickleball Club, said the sport's popularity continues to soar in the local area.

Michael and Summer Harsh

Haskin said he expects to have enough players for a 10-team fall league while the LWR Pickleball Club also is hosting a one-day tournament Oct 20.

Bob and his wife Donna (shown above) currently are competing in the club's summer league. He said one more week of competition remains on Sept. 8. Teams from Lakewood National, Indigo, River Strand, Esplanade and Del Webb are included among those competing.

+Welcome to the family

In June, Michael Harsch took over as the new family pastor at Lakewood Ranch Baptist Church.

Michael and his wife Summer (above) will work together at the church.

"What we really loved about the community of Lakewood Ranch is the people," Michael Harsch said. "They have welcomed us with open arms."