Drink This: Wicked Rita

Combine two of the season's hottest ingredients in this kicker of a summer cocktail.
The popularity of shishito peppers is on the rise, and when I noticed I had both peppers and watermelon in my refrigerator, I knew tequila needed to be added. Make sure you use fresh lime juice to hit a bit of tartness in between the heat of this ‘rita.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ ounces, shishito-infused tequila (see below)
- 2 ounces watermelon juice
- 2-3 slices fresh watermelon (seedless)
- ½ ounce fresh lime juice
- ½ ounce triple sec
- Ice
- Salt
In a blender, combine all ingredients, and blend well. Serve in a salt-rimmed glass garnished with a slice of watermelon and a slice of pepper.
Shishito Infusion
- 2 bottles gold tequila
- 2 shishito peppers (split)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 1 whole lime (cut in half)
In a mason jar, combine all ingredients, and shake well. Let sit for three to four hours. Strain.
Note: Intensity of pepper increases with more infusion time.
— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar