 Skip to main content
Eat and Drink
Arts and Entertainment Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019 3 hours ago

Drink This: Wicked Rita

Share
Combine two of the season's hottest ingredients in this kicker of a summer cocktail.
by: Columnist Columnist

The popularity of shishito peppers is on the rise, and when I noticed I had both peppers and watermelon in my refrigerator, I knew tequila needed to be added. Make sure you use fresh lime juice to hit a bit of tartness in between the heat of this ‘rita.

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ ounces, shishito-infused tequila (see below)
  • 2 ounces watermelon juice
  • 2-3 slices fresh watermelon (seedless)
  • ½ ounce fresh lime juice
  • ½ ounce triple sec
  • Ice
  • Salt

In a blender, combine all ingredients, and blend well. Serve in a salt-rimmed glass garnished with a slice of watermelon and a slice of pepper.

Shishito Infusion

  • 2 bottles gold tequila
  • 2 shishito peppers (split)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 1 whole lime (cut in half)

In a mason jar, combine all ingredients, and shake well. Let sit for three to four hours. Strain.

Note: Intensity of pepper increases with more infusion time.

— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar

The Author: Columnist

See All Articles by Columnist

Related Stories

Advertisement