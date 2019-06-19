Drink This: Wicked Rita

The popularity of shishito peppers is on the rise, and when I noticed I had both peppers and watermelon in my refrigerator, I knew tequila needed to be added. Make sure you use fresh lime juice to hit a bit of tartness in between the heat of this ‘rita.

Ingredients

1 ½ ounces, shishito-infused tequila (see below)

2 ounces watermelon juice

2-3 slices fresh watermelon (seedless)

½ ounce fresh lime juice

½ ounce triple sec

Ice

Salt

In a blender, combine all ingredients, and blend well. Serve in a salt-rimmed glass garnished with a slice of watermelon and a slice of pepper.

Shishito Infusion

2 bottles gold tequila

2 shishito peppers (split)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons white sugar

1 whole lime (cut in half)

In a mason jar, combine all ingredients, and shake well. Let sit for three to four hours. Strain.

Note: Intensity of pepper increases with more infusion time.

— Matthew Serrano, bar chef at Phillippi Creek Oyster Bar