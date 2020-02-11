Philip D. Cady

1927-2020

Unstoppable. Fearless. Adventuresome. Caring. Generous. Faithful.

A truly global citizen, Phil Cady, 92, passed on to his next adventure February 5, 2020, at home in Longboat Key FL. Having visited every continent and 140 countries, Philip David Cady led the largest of lives. Making friends in every port, jungle, or desert along the journey, he visited with indigenous peoples in their native environments and thrived on beating the elements from the Arctic tundra to Mt. Kilimanjaro.

He completed the Alaskan Serum Run at the age of 77 and became an avid 20-year volunteer with the Iditarod Sled Dog Race. Known as “Grampa Phil” he loved root beer floats and would offer to treat anyone who could guess his age (takers rarely won).

Phil’s 30-year career with US Steel in sales and marketing was perfect for his outgoing personality and intense work ethic. But he found time for annual treks into the Canadian wilderness where he canoed and portaged the Voyageurs’ trails for more than 60 years. He also volunteered with the Boy Scouts, teaching wilderness camping and scuba diving and inspiring young explorers.

Known for his humor, amazing memory, gift for languages, and fantastic stories, friends often said “you should write a book.” He came close by sending hundreds of witty postcards from throughout the globe, cherished by his admiring wife of 42 years, Janet (Jan) Cady. Jan is ever grateful for Phil’s steadfast support of her passionate work with children’s hospitals for most of their married life.

A WWII Navy Veteran, Phil was proud to have served on the USS Samaritan hospital ship at the age of 17. He graduated from the University of Iowa where he swam and wrestled competitively; he continued athletic pursuits throughout his life including golf, sailing, horseback riding and tennis.

Phil was a loving father to David, Cozette and Kimberly Cady, and a devoted grandfather to Emily Cady Ginsbach and her husband Luke. He was proud to be big brother to John Thomas Cady and loved being uncle to several nieces and nephews including his great niece Emily Fazio Muther, her husband Jonathan Muther and their children Everett and Charlotte.

Celebrations of Phil’s extraordinary life will be held in future. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Sarasota FL, or Christ Church of Longboat Key FL.