Philanthropy makes possible new facilities at Pines of Sarasota

The Pines of Sarasota campus will soon grow larger thanks to a donation from the Esther & Harold Mertz Foundation.

The donation will fund the construction of a 90-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation center, which will connect to the current skilled nursing facility and will replace some of the campus’ aging buildings. Additionally, the donation will fund a new building for Pines’ Child Care and Learning Center.

“This gift will help transform our campus, which continues to be greatly needed,” said Janet Ginn, Pines of Sarasota Foundation president. “It will help ensure the future of our campus for the next 70 years. We are very humbled and honored to receive such a gift.”

While Ginn could not disclose the total amount donated, she said it will fully fund the two-story building and allow for a new kitchen, laundry room, theater and chapel.

“This is a great gift for us, but also the community,” Ginn said. “The idea that someone would believe in the community so strongly that they would fully fund this project and make sure we don’t have to go down the campaign road … it’s just incredible.”

The new Child Care and Learning Center will replace two buildings, consolidating all child care services under one roof. It also will fund the construction of a new campus entrance, parking lot and work on roadways.

“The mission of the Esther & Harold Mertz Foundation is to show kindness and compassion toward those in need of aid in a manner that will provide hope, restore independence and bring happiness and gratitude into their lives,” Nancy Close, trustee of the Mertz Foundation said in a statement. “Pines of Sarasota Foundation’s mission fits precisely with what Mrs. Mertz envisioned.”

Groundbreaking on the facilities is expected in early 2020, while the ribbon cutting is anticipated for 2022.