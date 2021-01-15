PGA Tour event coming to Concession Golf Club in the Lakewood Ranch area in February

The East County area is adding another big-time golf tournament to its resume — at least for one year.

The PGA Tour announced Friday that the World Golf Championships, originally to be held in Mexico City, would move to The Concession Golf Club for 2021. The event will take place Feb. 25-28, one week after the Korn Ferry Tour holds its LECOM Suncoast Classic event at Lakewood National Golf Club.

“This is a monumental opportunity for The Concession to host an event at the level of a World Golf Championships and showcase the unique layout and rich history of this Club to a global audience,” Bruce Cassidy, President of The Concession Golf Club, said in the announcement. “With our past experience hosting high-profile events, we believe this course will provide a stern but memorable test of golf to this collection of the very best players in the world.”

The move is being made because of challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is not a permanent change, as the PGA Tour has already announced that the event will return to Mexico City in 2022. According to the release, the World Golf Championships will be staged without general admission ticketed spectators but will have a limited number of club members and invited guests on-site for competition days. It will also include a Wednesday pro-am and honorary observers.

Last year, Patrick Reed won the event, beating a field that included Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau among other top names.

The event's 2021 title sponsor is still to be determined, the Tour said in the announcement.