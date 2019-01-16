Pettingell tops real estate sales volume for 7th consecutive year

Roger Pettingell File Photo)

Realtor Roger Pettingell has done it again.

In 2017, Pettingell became the first agent or team in Manatee or Sarasota counties to sell $100 million or more in a year. He totaled $105.43 million off 65 properties.

Now, the Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate agent has topped that record, raking in $106.18 million off 73 properties, putting him on top of all real estate agents in Sarasota or Manatee counties for the seventh straight year.

"When I broke $100 million I never thought it was doable, and then when I did it, I doubted it was repeatable," Pettingell said. "Now that I did repeat it, I feel like it's the way my business is headed. It says it wasn’t a fluke to me."

Highlighted properties These residences were among Pettingell’s most high-profile 2018 sales: 535 Sanctuary Drive C707: The $1,425,000 listing is located on Longboat Key

415 L’Ambiance Drive C704-5: The condos on Longboat Key sold for $3,900,000

622 S Owl Drive: The Bird Key home sold for $5.6 million

5080 Gulf of Mexico Drive: The Longboat Key home sold for $4.74 million

The Longboat Key-based Realtor attributes his success to doubling advertisement and employment when the real estate market was declining in 2008. That, he said, gained him a bigger market share that allowed his business to take off when the market grew again.

“Every year Roger continues to amaze us,” said Clark Toole, president of Florida Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate in a statement. “We’re extremely proud of his consistent success and truly enjoy watching him push the bar higher and higher with each year.”

And Pettingell doesn't plan on stopping.

"It’s hard to say when you’re over $100 million, but I’m hoping for bigger and better in 2019," he said.

While Pettingell said $100 million is a big number, it's not about the money for him — it's about the community.

"I've been in Sarasota 36 years now, and I've been able to grow my business and become an active member of the community," he said. "I love helping people find their dream homes. I get to employ five people and be involved in the community."

Top 10 These agents rounded out the 10 agents in total volume, according to the 2018 MLS year-end report Sarasota and Manatee counties: Roger Pettingell, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, $106.18 million Judy Kepcz-Hays, Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate, $85.05 million Molly Whalen, Neal Communities, $74.71 million Jason Sato, Sato Real Estate, $71.88 million Amy Drake, Ocean Real Estate LLC, $70.75 million John Neal, Neal Communities Realty Inc., $69 million Lynne Koy, Coldwell Banker Real Estate, $57.8 million Jim Soda, The Soda Group, $56.06 million Darcie Duncan, Duncan Real Estate, $54.92 million Joel Schemmel, Schemmel Group, $52.08 million

Second in the two-county area is another Coldwell Banker Real Estate agent, Judy Kepcz-Hays, totaling $84.05 million.

Kepcz-Hays, who has been in the top 10 in the past, said her No. 2 ranking can be attributed to good technology and great assistance, something she hopes will only improve in 2019.

“I hope to have a better year,” Kepcz-Hays said. “I strive to always be better. I should be with my great team, and really, I think most important is good health, happiness and all your good friends.”

Molly Whalen, who sells new homes for Neal Communities, rounds out the top three, bringing in $74.71 million.