Pedestrian killed on S.R. 64 in eastern Manatee County

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit by a car a half mile east of Dam Road's intersection with State Road 64 in Eastern Manatee County.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said Bradenton's Paul McColm, 33, died at the scene after being struck by an unknown vehicle and driver at 5:40 a.m.

The unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on S.R. 64 approaching a driveway located at 19720 S.R. 64. McColm's car had broken down and he had left the car in the driveway and began to walk down the eastbound lane. The driver fled.

Anyone with information should contact the Florida High Patrol at Patrol at 239-938-1800.