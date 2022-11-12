Pedestrian killed on Clark Road, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a Sarasota woman who was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Clark Road on Friday.

Troopers reported the 32-year-old Sarasota woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7 p.m. incident near Gulf Gate. In a report, the FHP said a 62-year-old Venice man was driving eastbound in the inside lane of Clark Road when his pickup truck hit the woman in the travel lane.

The driver was not injured.

According to a state traffic-crash database, four fatal pedestrian crashes have been reported in Sarasota County this year. 132 pedestrian crashes were reported overall. Additionally, three bicyclists have been killed in Sarasota this year.

Sarasota police are investigating the death of a bicyclist on Nov. 3 at Ringling Boulevard and Pineapple Avenue