Pedestrian killed in U.S. 41 incident, FHP says

A Sarasota man was struck and killed by a car on U.S. 41 at Gulf Gate Drive on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers investigating the 9:18 p.m. incident reported that Johnny Edward Burns, 27, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with fatal injuries.

In a report of the incident, troopers found that Burns was crossing from west to east when he was hit by a 2019 Nissan Altima driven by 20-year-old Johander Ontivero Garcia of Sarasota. The FHP report said Garcia’s car approached the intersection with a green traffic signal.

The FHP said Burns was struck in right northbound lane of U.S. 41, and Garcia stopped at the next driveway.

The crash is under investigation.