 Skip to main content
News
Sarasota Monday, Sep. 16, 2019 47 min ago

Pedestrian killed in U.S. 41 incident, FHP says

Share
Car had green signal as it approached Gulf Gate Drive, report shows.
by: Observer Staff Staff

A Sarasota man was struck and killed by a car on U.S. 41 at Gulf Gate Drive on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers investigating the 9:18 p.m. incident reported that Johnny Edward Burns, 27, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with fatal injuries.

In a report of the incident, troopers found that Burns was crossing from west to east when he was hit by a 2019 Nissan Altima driven by 20-year-old Johander Ontivero Garcia of Sarasota. The FHP report said Garcia’s car approached the intersection with a green traffic signal.

The FHP said Burns was struck in right northbound lane of U.S. 41, and Garcia stopped at the next driveway.

The crash is under investigation.

Related Stories

Advertisement