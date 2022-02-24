Pedestrian dies after walking into path of Manatee Sheriff's Office patrol car

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has reported a woman was killed early this morning when she walked into the path of a patrol car on the 6400 block of 15th Street East in Bradenton.

The Sheriff's Office report said the woman, whose identify and age was not released, walked in front of the patrol car, which was headed southbound, at approximately 3:45 a.m. The name of the deputy who was driving was not released.

The report stated, "At approximately 3:45 a.m., a MCSO deputy, while on routine patrol, was traveling southbound in the 6400 block of 15th Street East when the deputy saw an unidentified female pedestrian walking into his path of travel. The deputy tried to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but despite those quick efforts, the victim was struck by the right front bumper of the patrol vehicle. The victim slid onto the hood and made impact with the windshield of the vehicle before rolling off into the roadway."

Manatee County Emergency Medical Services responded and attempted live-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:52 a.m.

The deputy was not injured.

The Sheriff's Office report said the lighting was poor in the area of the accident. The Traffic Homicide Unit of the Manatee County Sheriff's Office went to the scene to perform an investigation.

No other details were released.