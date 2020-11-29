Peacock Road home sells for $7.8 million

Sarasota and Siesta Key area residential real estate transactions for Nov. 16-20.
A home on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Willis and Elizabeth Hartman, trustees, and Hartman Oil Co. Inc. sold the home at 6701 Peacock Road to Siesta Peacock Corp. for $7,825,000. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,489 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.9 million in 2011.
SARASOTA
Harbor Acres
John Hart, trustee, and Kathryn Hart sold the home at 1336 Harbor Drive to Eric and Diane Garfinkel, of Boulder, Colo., for $3,025,000. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,366 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,495,000 in 2015.
McClellan Park
Ashok Sastry and Shree Shah, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2231 Oriole St. to Stuart and Jill Meistrich, trustees, of Sarasota, for $2.9 million. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, six-and-three-half baths, a pool and 8,162 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,025,000 in 2009.
Raymond David Mays and Debbie Beatrice Mays, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2300 Mietaw Drive to Daniel Marshall Frank and Debra Vanorsdale Frank, of Sarasota, for $805,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,132 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2019.
Vue
Samuel Logan sold the Unit 1806 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert Frey and Susan Frey, trustees, of Delafield, Wis., for $2,825,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.6 million in 2018.
Cherokee Park
Susan Lewis, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1582 South Drive to Drayton and Kara Saudners, of Sarasota, for $2.1 million. Built in 1948, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,019 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 1990.
The Condominium on the Bay
George and Sarah Hudson sold their Units 1814 and 1815 condominiums at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to John and Kathryn Hart, of Sarasota, for $2,027,500. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2007.
Floyd’s
Michael and Lorraine Swisher, of Canonsburg, Pa., sold their home at 1800 Loma Linda St. to Donald and Kelly Ochsenreiter, of Sarasota, for $1.67 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,256 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.47 million in 2015.
Desota Park
Michael and Sarah Dousa sold their home at 1907 Clematis St. to John Antonuk and Virginia Lowe, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,625,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $915,000 in 2012.
Paula Weisman, of Los Angeles, sold her home at 1851 Datura St. to Marc and Renee Preininger, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,169 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 1995.
Hartsdale
Paul Cantor, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1803 Morris St. to Jonathan Leeseberg and Sooyun Chun, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,367 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.19 million in 2015.
Coral Cove
Brian Kennelly and Gretchen Kennelly, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7312 Cove Terrace to Victor Andrew Falck and Ellis Rauch Falck, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2014.
Sarasota Bay Club
Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 704 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Barbara Staton, of Sarasota, for $712,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two half baths and 1,424 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2014.
Alinari
Richard and Mary Ann De Alto sold their Unit 1001 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Barrett and Marjorie Stern, of Riverdale, N.Y., for $685,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,830 square feet of living area. It sold for $553,500 in 2014.
Joseph Grimm, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 211 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Russell Flores, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $429,000 in 2015.
Rollin and Anne Grant, of Newtown, Pa., sold their Unit 812 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Dorothy Palatucci, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $509,000 in 2007.
Southside Park
Segatto Property Solutions Inc. sold the home at 2201 Webber St. to Kimberly Walk, of Ellijay, Ga., for $665,000. Built in 1953, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,267 square feet of living area. It sold for $227,000 in 2019.
Pelican Cove
Barbara Mikoll and Charles Howland, trustees, sold the Unit 171 condominium at 1505 Pelican Point Drive to John Dollries, trustee, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,842 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 1999.
Risdon on 5th
Ramsing Pardeshi and Anurag Pardeshi, of Manahasset, N.Y., sold their Unit 206 condominium at 1350 Fifth St. to Jason and Carolyn Wendorf, of Chicago, for $517,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $518,900 in 2019.
Sylvan Shores
Investoaks LLC sold the home at 2019 Chippawa Place to William Bradford Swanson, of Sarasota, for $495,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,584 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in February.
Riverview Estates
Monika Ratzenboeck, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2540 Riverview Court to Justin Saarinen, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,559 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2004.
South Pointe Woods
Justine Beckett sold the home at 3331 Plantation Drive to Michael Lowry, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,107 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2019.
Desoto Terrace
Lark Baxter, of E. Bradenton, sold the home at 828 Myrtle St. to Samuel and Kristen Dengel, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,210 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2017.
Gulf Gate Woods
Andrei Alexandervich Malaev and Lisa Elaine Eveland Malaev, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2846 Captiva Drive to Joseph Collado, of Sarasota, for $403,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,493 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2007.
Huntington Pointe
Vivian Monea, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8978 Huntington Pointe Drive to Philip Shelp and Debra Madden, of Sarasota, for $384,500. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,885 square feet of living area. It sold for $44,900 in 1994.
Q
Joseph and Phyllis Begg, of Minneapolis, sold their home at 210 Cosmopolitan Court to Anthony Wolak, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,747 square feet of living area. It sold for $427,800 in 2015.
Palmer Square West
Marilyn Berk and Robert Drag, trustees, of Denver, N.C., sold the Unit 18 condominium at 3611 Square West Lane to Sofia Desenberg, of Sarasota, for $343,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,021 square feet of living area. It sold for $328,000 in 2014.
The Uplands
Mark and Nandy Maniaci, of Minneapolis, sold their home at 555 Parkview Drive to Michael Harry Campbell, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,715 square feet of living area. It sold for $246,500 in 2014.
Greenwich
Katherine Elizabeth Nalls sold her home at 2239 Clematis St. to Liza Shturman, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 2002.
Renaissance
Growth Protection Management Trust Series 2013-ALA, trustee, sold the Unit 1007 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Anthony Sperandeo and Dennis Sperandeo, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one bath and 815 square feet of living area. It sold for $237,400 in 2001.
Anne Katrin Pfitzenreiter, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 613 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Andrew Richard Koehler, of Sarasota, for $292,000. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one bath and 705 square feet of living area. It sold for $209,000 in 2013.
South Gate
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold the home at 2232 Siesta Drive to Essaf Chtay, of Bradenton, for $300,700. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $80,000 in 1987.
Gulf Gate
David and Natalie von Suskil, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2545 Clipper Ship Way to MB Capital Inc. for $272,500. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2006.
Akin Acres
Rollin Coomer, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2078 Bougainvillea St. to Joao and Anabela Silva, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 836 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2017.
North Vamo
Morris Steele Jr., of Bradenton, sold the home at 1801 Marbeth St. to Daniel Bracke, of Chicago, for $255,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,679 square feet of living area. It sold for $80,000 in 1991.
SIESTA KEY
Revised Siesta
Pamela Atkinson and David Shpilt, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 4011 Shell Road to Marcos Soberano, of Miami Beach, for $5.95 million. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, five-and-four-half baths, a pool and 9,049 square feet of living area. It sold for $5,675,000 in 2018.
Cocoanut Bayou
Asanka and Marion Weerasuriya sold their home at 4205 Higel Ave. to Willis Hartman and Elizabeth Hartman, trustees, of Wichita, Kansas, for $4,478,200. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,003 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.33 million in 2004.
Siesta Beach Villas
Richard and Charlotte Clark, of Alpharetta, Ga., sold their Unit 1 condominium at 301 Beach Road to Mia Paul Moe, Mequon, Wis., for $2,325,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,725 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.77 million in 2015.
Beach House Residences
Peter and Carrie Walsh sold their Unit 2 condominium at 1140 Seaside Drive to James and Kathleen Leyland, of Sarasota, for $1.9 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,633,000 in 2019.
Siesta Beach
Kevin Chen, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4934 Commonwealth Drive to Harald and Corazon Hvideberg, of Sarasota, for $1.76 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,183 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.7 million in 2017.
Windsor Property LP sold the home at 5025 Sandy Beach Ave. to John Essel and Martha Diane Essel, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2007.
Siesta’s Bayside
Joan Sandra Pringle, trustee, and Roderick Clive Pringle sold the home at 710 Siesta Key Circle to Edward and Suzanne Bibko, of London, England, for $1.28 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $670,000 in 2008.
Jamaica Royale
Beverly McOuat, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Eric and Heather Buck, of Dublin, Ohio, for $1.2 million. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.3 million in 2019.
Terrace East
Gregory and Darlene Kosin, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 602 condominium at 5300 Ocean Blvd. to Terry L. Penningroth Trust for $1,185,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,375 square feet of living area. It sold for $745,000 in 2004.
Polynesian Gardens
Francis and Ruth Galligan, of Osprey, sold their Unit B-10 condominium at 1324 Moonmist Drive to Gadi and Janet Cohen, of Northbrook, Ill., for $960,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,087 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2011.
Johannes and Janet Brongers, of Hernando, sold their Unit G-10 condominium at 1315 Moonmist Drive to Daniel Anthony Boyle and Kelly Clover Boyle, of Virginia Beach, Va., for $507,500. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2015.
Siesta Breakers
Ted and Dawn Helwig, of Chicago, sold their Unit 408 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to Said and Carol Sinai, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2001.
Sarasota Beach
Clarence and Kimberly Griffin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 322 Island Circle to Jeffrey and Catherine Mart, of Lima, Ohio, for $810,000. Built in 1982, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,395 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2010.
Midnight Cove II
Angela Brancato, of Manorville, N.Y., sold the Unit 413 condominium at 1600 Cove II Place to Joseph Martin, of Sarasota, for $462,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It sold for $101,000 in 1984.
Peppertree Bay
Roger Wendling, of Poppenhausen, Germany, sold his Unit 501 condominium at 1255 E. Peppertree Drive to Keith John Gottschalk, of Chicago, for $457,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $88,000 in 1980.
Melissa Tomberlin Fugate Stanley and Johelen Hudson Adley, trustees, and Marion Lindsay Fugate III, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 113 condominium at 6055 E. Peppertree Way to William Robert Hinz and Elizabeth Rose Hinz, of Cheyenne, Wyo., for $424,900. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 975 square feet of living area. It sold for $92,500 in 1985.
Boca Siesta
Matthew Stephenson, of Halfmoon, N.Y., and Heather Stephenson, of Lexington, Mass., sold their Unit 104 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph Walter Ambrosia, of Chicago, for $421,700. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 1995.
Siesta Harbor
George Patrick Sillup and Jeanne Sillup sold their Unit 108 condominium at 1350 N. Portofino Drive to David Gravelle and Donna Eldayaa, of Plymouth, Mass., for $365,500. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in April.
The Pointe on Midnight Pass
Margaret Sefcik, of Glen Mills, Pa., sold the Unit 403 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Wallace Smith, trustee, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1975, it has one bedroom, one bath and 778 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2014.
Vista Hermosa
11917 Girdled Road LLC sold the Unit 25-A condominium at 163 Vista Hermosa Circle to Daniel Shattuck, of Sarasota, for $333,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $99,000 in 1983.
PALMER RANCH
Sandhill Preserve
Mark and Tyson Quire, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11042 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Gillian Neil Baumer, of Sarasota, for $740,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,950 square feet of living area. It sold for $658,000 in 2019.
Monte Verde at Villa Mirada
Joseph and Kelley Patane, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7430 Monte Verde to Terry and Michelle Hauser, of Sarasota, for $512,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,499 square feet of living area. It sold for $589,500 in 2005.
Villagewalk
Karen Kelley, trustee, of Sun City Center, sold the home at 7818 Uliva Way to William Schenck and Meredith Schenck, trustees, of Sarasota, for $490,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $497,600 in 2005.
Alexis Hart and Raechel Haines Hart sold their home at 5518 Avellino Place to Lynne Schiavo, of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., for $312,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $226,900 in 2010.
Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club
Andrea Anderson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8708 Pebble Creek Lane to Traute Winsor, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,292 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2007.
Lavista
Jean-Claude Castel and Yves Wagener, as Guardian-Manager, sold their home at 7525 Calle Facil to Keith Allen Tilden and Barbara Jean Tilden, of Elmhurst, Ill., for $375,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,552 square feet of living area. It sold for $354,000 in 1991.
Isles of Sarasota
James Repp, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6181 Abaco Drive to Gule Naeem, of Osprey, for $350,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,907 square feet of living area. It sold for $348,200 in 2013.
Westwoods at Sunrise Country Club
Carmine Foglio and Avery Hill sold their Unit 31 condominium at 6755 Approach Road to Jason and Megan Bates, of Sarasota, for $253,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,794 square feet of living area. It sold for $169,500 in 2012.
OSPREY
Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club
William and Diane Shepherd, trustees, of Boise, Idaho, sold the home at 137 Dory Lane to Karin Schmidl and Edward Schinik, trustees, of Osprey, for $700,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,295 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2003.
Bayside
Denise Yenchochic and Deene Renee Yenchochic, of Nokomis, sold their home at 3945 Waypoint Ave. to Richard Eugene Farrell and Kathleen Jordan Farrell, of Wexford, Pa., for $695,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,346 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,100 in 2018.
Willowbend
Robert and Joan Geer, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 627 Crane Prairie Way to Bruce and Barbara Brownyard, of Osprey, for $559,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,319 square feet of living area.
Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve
Richard and Jane Carlsen, of Osprey, sold their home at 124 Bishops Court Road to Carl and Tammy Deyulis, of Ebensburg, Pa., for $450,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,608 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2007.
Meridian at the Oaks Preserve
Moira Rice, of Osprey, sold her Unit 504 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to Nicholas Toomer, trustee, of Osprey, for $285,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2019.
NOKOMIS
Sorrento Woods
Katherine McMullen, of Milford, Conn., sold her home at 1288 Vermeer Drive to Mark and Donna Lee Fichera, of Toms River, N.J., for $433,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,408 square feet of living area. It sold for $233,000 in 1999.
Sorrento East
Douglas and Theresa Murphy, of Beverly Hills, sold their home at 117 Degas Drive to Tiffany Gammaro, of Venice, for $362,500. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $178,000 in 2012.
Paul Corcoran, trustee, of Asheville, N.C., sold the home at 472 Ingres Drive to Ellen Goldstein-Battin and William Battin, of Nokomis, for $269,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,826 square feet of living area. It sold for $109,900 in 1992.
Laurel Hollow
Phyllis Bergeron, trustee, of Hillsborough, N.C., sold the Unit 51 condominium at 334 Laurel Hollow Drive to Steven and Nancy Smith, of Nokomis, for $272,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $132,900 in 1997.