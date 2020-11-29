Peacock Road home sells for $7.8 million

A home on Siesta Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Willis and Elizabeth Hartman, trustees, and Hartman Oil Co. Inc. sold the home at 6701 Peacock Road to Siesta Peacock Corp. for $7,825,000. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 7,489 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.9 million in 2011.

SARASOTA

Harbor Acres

John Hart, trustee, and Kathryn Hart sold the home at 1336 Harbor Drive to Eric and Diane Garfinkel, of Boulder, Colo., for $3,025,000. Built in 1950, it has four bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,366 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,495,000 in 2015.

McClellan Park

Ashok Sastry and Shree Shah, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2231 Oriole St. to Stuart and Jill Meistrich, trustees, of Sarasota, for $2.9 million. Built in 2008, it has five bedrooms, six-and-three-half baths, a pool and 8,162 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,025,000 in 2009.

Raymond David Mays and Debbie Beatrice Mays, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2300 Mietaw Drive to Daniel Marshall Frank and Debra Vanorsdale Frank, of Sarasota, for $805,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,132 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2019.

Top sellers around the area SARASOTA Paradise Shores Benjamin and Maggie Brunner, of Syracuse, Ind., sold their home at 1516 Sandpiper Lane to GSS Properties Sarasota LLC for $3.85 million. Built in 2019, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,016 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,699,000 in 2019. PALMER RANCH Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5340 Brookgrove Drive to Oscar John Ma and Elizabeth Spizman, of Sarasota, for $1,086,500. Built in 2020, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,493 square feet of living area. OSPREY Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club Jon and Amanda Stoneburner, of Osprey, sold their home at 1474 Landview Lane to Sarah Mary Hazel and Stephen Paul Morris, of Osprey, for $780,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,246 square feet of living area. It sold for $525,000 in 2004. NOKOMIS Calusa Lakes Vincent and Maria Pelliccia, of Venice, sold their home at 2196 Muskogee Trail to Ove and Marianne Sens, of Nokomis, for $652,500. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,970 square feet of living area. It sold for $585,000 in 2016.

Vue

Samuel Logan sold the Unit 1806 condominium at 1155 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Robert Frey and Susan Frey, trustees, of Delafield, Wis., for $2,825,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,720 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.6 million in 2018.

Cherokee Park

Susan Lewis, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1582 South Drive to Drayton and Kara Saudners, of Sarasota, for $2.1 million. Built in 1948, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,019 square feet of living area. It sold for $440,000 in 1990.

The Condominium on the Bay

George and Sarah Hudson sold their Units 1814 and 1815 condominiums at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to John and Kathryn Hart, of Sarasota, for $2,027,500. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,284 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.15 million in 2007.

Floyd’s

Michael and Lorraine Swisher, of Canonsburg, Pa., sold their home at 1800 Loma Linda St. to Donald and Kelly Ochsenreiter, of Sarasota, for $1.67 million. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,256 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.47 million in 2015.

Desota Park

Michael and Sarah Dousa sold their home at 1907 Clematis St. to John Antonuk and Virginia Lowe, trustees, of Sarasota, for $1,625,000. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,376 square feet of living area. It sold for $915,000 in 2012.

Paula Weisman, of Los Angeles, sold her home at 1851 Datura St. to Marc and Renee Preininger, of Sarasota, for $610,000. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,169 square feet of living area. It sold for $145,000 in 1995.

Hartsdale

Paul Cantor, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1803 Morris St. to Jonathan Leeseberg and Sooyun Chun, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,367 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.19 million in 2015.

Coral Cove

Brian Kennelly and Gretchen Kennelly, of Sarasota, sold their home at 7312 Cove Terrace to Victor Andrew Falck and Ellis Rauch Falck, of Sarasota, for $1.2 million. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $750,000 in 2014.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 704 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to Barbara Staton, of Sarasota, for $712,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two half baths and 1,424 square feet of living area. It sold for $485,000 in 2014.

Alinari

Richard and Mary Ann De Alto sold their Unit 1001 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Barrett and Marjorie Stern, of Riverdale, N.Y., for $685,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,830 square feet of living area. It sold for $553,500 in 2014.

Joseph Grimm, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 211 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Russell Flores, of Sarasota, for $455,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $429,000 in 2015.

Rollin and Anne Grant, of Newtown, Pa., sold their Unit 812 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Dorothy Palatucci, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It sold for $509,000 in 2007.

Southside Park

Segatto Property Solutions Inc. sold the home at 2201 Webber St. to Kimberly Walk, of Ellijay, Ga., for $665,000. Built in 1953, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,267 square feet of living area. It sold for $227,000 in 2019.

Pelican Cove

Barbara Mikoll and Charles Howland, trustees, sold the Unit 171 condominium at 1505 Pelican Point Drive to John Dollries, trustee, of Sarasota, for $580,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,842 square feet of living area. It sold for $330,000 in 1999.

Risdon on 5th

Ramsing Pardeshi and Anurag Pardeshi, of Manahasset, N.Y., sold their Unit 206 condominium at 1350 Fifth St. to Jason and Carolyn Wendorf, of Chicago, for $517,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,143 square feet of living area. It sold for $518,900 in 2019.

Sylvan Shores

Investoaks LLC sold the home at 2019 Chippawa Place to William Bradford Swanson, of Sarasota, for $495,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,584 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in February.

Riverview Estates

Monika Ratzenboeck, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2540 Riverview Court to Justin Saarinen, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1978, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,559 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2004.

South Pointe Woods

Justine Beckett sold the home at 3331 Plantation Drive to Michael Lowry, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,107 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2019.

Desoto Terrace

Lark Baxter, of E. Bradenton, sold the home at 828 Myrtle St. to Samuel and Kristen Dengel, of Sarasota, for $430,000. Built in 1925, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,210 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2017.

Gulf Gate Woods

Andrei Alexandervich Malaev and Lisa Elaine Eveland Malaev, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2846 Captiva Drive to Joseph Collado, of Sarasota, for $403,000. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,493 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2007.

Huntington Pointe

Vivian Monea, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8978 Huntington Pointe Drive to Philip Shelp and Debra Madden, of Sarasota, for $384,500. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,885 square feet of living area. It sold for $44,900 in 1994.

Q

Joseph and Phyllis Begg, of Minneapolis, sold their home at 210 Cosmopolitan Court to Anthony Wolak, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,747 square feet of living area. It sold for $427,800 in 2015.

Palmer Square West

Marilyn Berk and Robert Drag, trustees, of Denver, N.C., sold the Unit 18 condominium at 3611 Square West Lane to Sofia Desenberg, of Sarasota, for $343,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,021 square feet of living area. It sold for $328,000 in 2014.

The Uplands

Mark and Nandy Maniaci, of Minneapolis, sold their home at 555 Parkview Drive to Michael Harry Campbell, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,715 square feet of living area. It sold for $246,500 in 2014.

Greenwich

Katherine Elizabeth Nalls sold her home at 2239 Clematis St. to Liza Shturman, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 2002.

Renaissance

Growth Protection Management Trust Series 2013-ALA, trustee, sold the Unit 1007 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Anthony Sperandeo and Dennis Sperandeo, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one bath and 815 square feet of living area. It sold for $237,400 in 2001.

Anne Katrin Pfitzenreiter, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 613 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Andrew Richard Koehler, of Sarasota, for $292,000. Built in 2001, it has one bedroom, one bath and 705 square feet of living area. It sold for $209,000 in 2013.

South Gate

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development sold the home at 2232 Siesta Drive to Essaf Chtay, of Bradenton, for $300,700. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,398 square feet of living area. It sold for $80,000 in 1987.

Gulf Gate

David and Natalie von Suskil, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2545 Clipper Ship Way to MB Capital Inc. for $272,500. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2006.

Akin Acres

Rollin Coomer, of Sarasota, sold his home at 2078 Bougainvillea St. to Joao and Anabela Silva, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1952, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 836 square feet of living area. It sold for $200,000 in 2017.

North Vamo

Morris Steele Jr., of Bradenton, sold the home at 1801 Marbeth St. to Daniel Bracke, of Chicago, for $255,000. Built in 1980, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,679 square feet of living area. It sold for $80,000 in 1991.

SIESTA KEY

Revised Siesta

Pamela Atkinson and David Shpilt, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 4011 Shell Road to Marcos Soberano, of Miami Beach, for $5.95 million. Built in 2007, it has five bedrooms, five-and-four-half baths, a pool and 9,049 square feet of living area. It sold for $5,675,000 in 2018.

Cocoanut Bayou

Asanka and Marion Weerasuriya sold their home at 4205 Higel Ave. to Willis Hartman and Elizabeth Hartman, trustees, of Wichita, Kansas, for $4,478,200. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,003 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.33 million in 2004.

Siesta Beach Villas

Richard and Charlotte Clark, of Alpharetta, Ga., sold their Unit 1 condominium at 301 Beach Road to Mia Paul Moe, Mequon, Wis., for $2,325,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,725 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.77 million in 2015.

Beach House Residences

Peter and Carrie Walsh sold their Unit 2 condominium at 1140 Seaside Drive to James and Kathleen Leyland, of Sarasota, for $1.9 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,430 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,633,000 in 2019.

Siesta Beach

Kevin Chen, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4934 Commonwealth Drive to Harald and Corazon Hvideberg, of Sarasota, for $1.76 million. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,183 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.7 million in 2017.

Windsor Property LP sold the home at 5025 Sandy Beach Ave. to John Essel and Martha Diane Essel, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,027 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2007.

Siesta’s Bayside

Joan Sandra Pringle, trustee, and Roderick Clive Pringle sold the home at 710 Siesta Key Circle to Edward and Suzanne Bibko, of London, England, for $1.28 million. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,142 square feet of living area. It sold for $670,000 in 2008.

Jamaica Royale

Beverly McOuat, trustee, of Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 201 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Eric and Heather Buck, of Dublin, Ohio, for $1.2 million. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.3 million in 2019.

Terrace East

Gregory and Darlene Kosin, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 602 condominium at 5300 Ocean Blvd. to Terry L. Penningroth Trust for $1,185,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,375 square feet of living area. It sold for $745,000 in 2004.

Polynesian Gardens

Francis and Ruth Galligan, of Osprey, sold their Unit B-10 condominium at 1324 Moonmist Drive to Gadi and Janet Cohen, of Northbrook, Ill., for $960,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,087 square feet of living area. It sold for $900,000 in 2011.

Johannes and Janet Brongers, of Hernando, sold their Unit G-10 condominium at 1315 Moonmist Drive to Daniel Anthony Boyle and Kelly Clover Boyle, of Virginia Beach, Va., for $507,500. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,604 square feet of living area. It sold for $385,000 in 2015.

Siesta Breakers

Ted and Dawn Helwig, of Chicago, sold their Unit 408 condominium at 6480 Midnight Pass Road to Said and Carol Sinai, of Sarasota, for $875,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $400,000 in 2001.

Sarasota Beach

Clarence and Kimberly Griffin, of Sarasota, sold their home at 322 Island Circle to Jeffrey and Catherine Mart, of Lima, Ohio, for $810,000. Built in 1982, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,395 square feet of living area. It sold for $550,000 in 2010.

Midnight Cove II

Angela Brancato, of Manorville, N.Y., sold the Unit 413 condominium at 1600 Cove II Place to Joseph Martin, of Sarasota, for $462,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 860 square feet of living area. It sold for $101,000 in 1984.

Peppertree Bay

Roger Wendling, of Poppenhausen, Germany, sold his Unit 501 condominium at 1255 E. Peppertree Drive to Keith John Gottschalk, of Chicago, for $457,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It sold for $88,000 in 1980.

Melissa Tomberlin Fugate Stanley and Johelen Hudson Adley, trustees, and Marion Lindsay Fugate III, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 113 condominium at 6055 E. Peppertree Way to William Robert Hinz and Elizabeth Rose Hinz, of Cheyenne, Wyo., for $424,900. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 975 square feet of living area. It sold for $92,500 in 1985.

Boca Siesta

Matthew Stephenson, of Halfmoon, N.Y., and Heather Stephenson, of Lexington, Mass., sold their Unit 104 condominium at 5911 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph Walter Ambrosia, of Chicago, for $421,700. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,447 square feet of living area. It sold for $195,000 in 1995.

Siesta Harbor

George Patrick Sillup and Jeanne Sillup sold their Unit 108 condominium at 1350 N. Portofino Drive to David Gravelle and Donna Eldayaa, of Plymouth, Mass., for $365,500. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It sold for $340,000 in April.

The Pointe on Midnight Pass

Margaret Sefcik, of Glen Mills, Pa., sold the Unit 403 condominium at 9393 Midnight Pass Road to Wallace Smith, trustee, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 1975, it has one bedroom, one bath and 778 square feet of living area. It sold for $299,000 in 2014.

Vista Hermosa

11917 Girdled Road LLC sold the Unit 25-A condominium at 163 Vista Hermosa Circle to Daniel Shattuck, of Sarasota, for $333,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area. It sold for $99,000 in 1983.

PALMER RANCH

Sandhill Preserve

Mark and Tyson Quire, of Sarasota, sold their home at 11042 Sandhill Preserve Drive to Gillian Neil Baumer, of Sarasota, for $740,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,950 square feet of living area. It sold for $658,000 in 2019.

Monte Verde at Villa Mirada

Joseph and Kelley Patane, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7430 Monte Verde to Terry and Michelle Hauser, of Sarasota, for $512,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,499 square feet of living area. It sold for $589,500 in 2005.

Villagewalk

Karen Kelley, trustee, of Sun City Center, sold the home at 7818 Uliva Way to William Schenck and Meredith Schenck, trustees, of Sarasota, for $490,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $497,600 in 2005.

Alexis Hart and Raechel Haines Hart sold their home at 5518 Avellino Place to Lynne Schiavo, of Dobbs Ferry, N.Y., for $312,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It sold for $226,900 in 2010.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Andrea Anderson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8708 Pebble Creek Lane to Traute Winsor, of Sarasota, for $420,000. Built in 1997, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,292 square feet of living area. It sold for $515,000 in 2007.

Lavista

Jean-Claude Castel and Yves Wagener, as Guardian-Manager, sold their home at 7525 Calle Facil to Keith Allen Tilden and Barbara Jean Tilden, of Elmhurst, Ill., for $375,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,552 square feet of living area. It sold for $354,000 in 1991.

Isles of Sarasota

James Repp, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6181 Abaco Drive to Gule Naeem, of Osprey, for $350,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,907 square feet of living area. It sold for $348,200 in 2013.

Westwoods at Sunrise Country Club

Carmine Foglio and Avery Hill sold their Unit 31 condominium at 6755 Approach Road to Jason and Megan Bates, of Sarasota, for $253,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,794 square feet of living area. It sold for $169,500 in 2012.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

William and Diane Shepherd, trustees, of Boise, Idaho, sold the home at 137 Dory Lane to Karin Schmidl and Edward Schinik, trustees, of Osprey, for $700,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,295 square feet of living area. It sold for $395,000 in 2003.

Bayside

Denise Yenchochic and Deene Renee Yenchochic, of Nokomis, sold their home at 3945 Waypoint Ave. to Richard Eugene Farrell and Kathleen Jordan Farrell, of Wexford, Pa., for $695,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,346 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,100 in 2018.

Willowbend

Robert and Joan Geer, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 627 Crane Prairie Way to Bruce and Barbara Brownyard, of Osprey, for $559,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,319 square feet of living area.

Bishopscourt at the Oaks Preserve

Richard and Jane Carlsen, of Osprey, sold their home at 124 Bishops Court Road to Carl and Tammy Deyulis, of Ebensburg, Pa., for $450,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,608 square feet of living area. It sold for $540,000 in 2007.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Moira Rice, of Osprey, sold her Unit 504 condominium at 409 N. Point Road to Nicholas Toomer, trustee, of Osprey, for $285,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,055 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2019.

NOKOMIS

Sorrento Woods

Katherine McMullen, of Milford, Conn., sold her home at 1288 Vermeer Drive to Mark and Donna Lee Fichera, of Toms River, N.J., for $433,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,408 square feet of living area. It sold for $233,000 in 1999.

Sorrento East

Douglas and Theresa Murphy, of Beverly Hills, sold their home at 117 Degas Drive to Tiffany Gammaro, of Venice, for $362,500. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $178,000 in 2012.

Paul Corcoran, trustee, of Asheville, N.C., sold the home at 472 Ingres Drive to Ellen Goldstein-Battin and William Battin, of Nokomis, for $269,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,826 square feet of living area. It sold for $109,900 in 1992.

Laurel Hollow

Phyllis Bergeron, trustee, of Hillsborough, N.C., sold the Unit 51 condominium at 334 Laurel Hollow Drive to Steven and Nancy Smith, of Nokomis, for $272,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $132,900 in 1997.