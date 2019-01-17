Pay raises on way for teachers, paraprofessionals in Manatee County

The School District of Manatee County and Manatee Education Association have reached tentative retroactive agreements on salary schedules for the 2018-2019 school year and other provisions for teachers and paraprofessionals.

Teachers grandfathered in or deemed “effective” or “highly effective” on the performance pay schedule will receive raises. Eligible paraprofessionals also will receive raises.

The changes are retroactive to July 1, 2018, School District spokesman Mike Barber said.

All teachers who have completed 16 to 25 years of experience as of June 30, 2018 also will receive longevity raises. The amount is $2,100 for those who have completed 16 years and $3,600 for those who have completed 25 years. The increase is for teachers who have worked 99 days or more in the previous work year, a press release states.

There are no proposed changes to health insurance premiums or benefits.

The tentative agreements will be sent out by the Manatee Education Association to all teachers and paraprofessionals for a ratification vote.

“Both sides worked hard to find common ground to reach this agreement,” said MEA President Pat Barber in a press release.

Superintendent Cynthia Saunders thanked members of the negotiating teams.

“I think it reflects a spirit of collaboration and it is a sign that we continue to move forward together,” Saunders said in the release. “We want to support all of our employees and this is an important way to show our gratitude to our teachers and paraprofessionals for all of their hard work and accomplishments.”

Barber said the district continues to negotiate with the Manatee County and Municipal Employees Local 1584 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents employee groups such as bus drivers, custodians, food service workers and others.