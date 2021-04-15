Paws(itive) effort in Lakewood Ranch

Even through a pandemic, the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch saved more than 200 cats and dogs last year.

The goal this year is to save 300 animals, but that doesn’t come without a cost.

IF YOU GO Divas and Dogs When: 11:30 a.m. May 5 Where: Lakewood Ranch Country Club, 7650 Legacy Blvd., Lakewood Ranch Tickets: $95 Details: The Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch is hosting a fashion show and luncheon featuring looks from Twist Boutique and SunBug in Venice Tickets and information: [email protected] or 487-1764

On May 5, the Humane Society is hosting its first event, Divas and Dogs fashion show at the Lakewood Ranch Country Club, since the pandemic began last March.

“We haven’t had an event for quite a while because of COVID-19, so we were nervous about doing this,” said Susan Giroux, the vice president of the board of directors at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch. “We are comfortable that most people by May 5 will have their [COVID-19] shots and we were comforted that the country club has employed some good [health and safety] measures.”

Guests will be required to wear masks until they are seated at their tables.

Giroux said the fundraiser is critical for the Humane Society because the nonprofit has continued to save animals during the pandemic.

“Animals still have a lot of medical issues that we have to take care of,” Giroux said.

Chip spends time relaxing in the cat room.

Most recently, the Humane Society nursed seven puppies back to health before they were adopted.

“If we had not had the funding, it would have been a tough situation,” Giroux said. “We’re always looking for ways to help animals.”

The Divas and Dogs fashion show will have a “Fourth Avenue Palm Beach” theme with bright colors that are perfect for summer, and the show will feature looks from Twist Boutique and SunBug in Venice, Giroux said.

As guests get to the entrance of the club, two dogs from the Humane Society will be there to greet them.

The fashion show will include a silent auction that has items such as Jo Malone perfumes and cosmetics. The show will also have a wine pull in which a guest can pay $20 to pick a bottle of wine. There will be chances to win money with a lantern lotto and a game of heads and tails for a chance to win $500.

“The chance to be a millionaire is there or not,” Giroux said with a laugh.

Giroux said the fundraiser will be an opportunity for people to get out of the house and spend time with friends while giving back to the community.