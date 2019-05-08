Paw-fully helpful

Some dogs can sniff out more than the treat you’re hiding.

LECOM hosted beagles from BioScentDX April 23 as a way to introduce students and faculty to research about dogs and cancer detection. Beagles have thousands more scent receptors than other kinds of dogs, and they’re particularly well-suited for sensory recall.

LECOM student Travis Ballard (above) enjoys working with one of BioScentDX’s basset hounds.

BioScentDX, based in Myakka City, and LECOM received national media attention for their partnership and leadership in early cancer detection using canines.