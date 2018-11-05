Pauline Breault Feole

1927-2018

Pauline Breault Feole, 91, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed away on Oct. 30, 2018 at The Arbor at Galloway Ridge, Pittsboro, N.C.

She was born March 14, 1927 in Lewiston, Maine to her loving parents, Wilfred Breault and Ludowiska Paré Breault, and was predeceased by her devoted brother, Raymond Breault of Wichita Falls, Texas.

She moved to Hartford, Conn., where she worked at an insurance agency. She met her husband, Benedict U. Feole of New Britain, Conn., and was married in 1949, 69 years ago. They lived in New Britain, Conn., Westerly, R.I., St. Louis, Mo., and DeKalb, Ill., where they developed lifelong close friendships before moving to Chapel Hill.

"Our grief is deep as we will forever miss this wonderful, sensitive soul."

She is survived by her husband, Ben, as well as by her four children: Susan (and Ed) Cleavenger of Atlanta, Ga.; Glenn (and Tina) Feole of Chapel Hill, N.C.; Lori (and Tony) Kalodimos of Louisville, Ky.; and John (and Cathy) Feole of Chapel Hill, N.C. She has 12 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Pauline (“Cuckoo”) was a devoted, loving Mother (“Motherhood was everything to me”), a talented artist, ceramicist and sculptor and a passionate gardener and cook, traits she passed on to all of us. Above all, she molded countless lives of her family and friends with her devotion as a compassionate Catholic. Our grief is deep as we will forever miss this wonderful, sensitive soul.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at noon Friday, Nov. 9 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Friends may visit 11-11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Special Olympics of Orange County, N.C. or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The Feole family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.

SERVICE:

Friday, November 9, 12PM

St. Thomas More Catholic Church

940 Carmichael St, Chapel Hill, NC 27514

DONATIONS:

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Special Olympics of Orange County, N.C. or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.