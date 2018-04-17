Paul Rudolph Way renovation commemorated at Sarasota High School

The Sarasota Architectural Foundation and the School Board of Sarasota County completed a restoration project to preserve a section of a covered walkway at Sarasota High School designed by modernist architect Paul Rudolph. The Paul Rudolph Way structure connects the former SHS building that will house the Sarasota Museum of Art and the Rudolph-designed Building 4 on the high school campus.

Rudolph was a prominent member of the midcentury regional architecture movement known as the Sarasota School of Architecture.

SAF hosted a commemoration ceremony on April 16 at Sarasota High School where plaques were unveiled on two of the walkway pillars.

The project consisted of renovating about 235 feet of the concrete structure, which involved removing pipes, patching, waterproofing and painting.

“I felt we needed to honor Paul Rudolph's design," said SAF board member Michael Kalman. “I hope people will come here to the walkway to read and learn about his work.”

Kalman and “Sarasota Magazine” founder emeritus Dan Denton each donated $15,000 to the $34,000 project budget. SAF covered the rest of the costs through its preservation fund.

SAF began a campaign in 2013 to prevent the demolition of the walkway, agreeing to an arrangement in which a section of the structure would be removed to allow truck access to the rear of the Sarasota Museum of Art building.

“This agreement is a great example of a community initiative,” said Sarasota County Schools Assistant Superintendent Chief Operating Officer Scott Lempe in a statement. “The plan for the canopy walkway at Sarasota High follows a successful effort five years ago to get suggestions from citizens about improvements and additions to the campus.”



