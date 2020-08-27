Paul Edward Welch

1939-2020

Paul Edward Welch, age 81, of Sarasota, Florida passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He was born February 1, 1939 in Detroit, MI to the late Edward and Dorothy Welch.

Paul proudly served in the United States Army, Air National Guard and the Air Force Reserves. He was an active member of AA for 25 years; and acted as mentor and counselor to many in need. Paul gave to many charitable organizations including, Spaulding for Children, First Step of Sarasota, YMCA, West Coast Black Theater Group and Catholic Charities. His discrete charitable acts reached far and wide. From the buddy that needed a helping hand, to the organization that needed a new building. The phone call always ended with “I love you MAN!” Paul was a “Friend of Bill”; mentoring and sponsoring many through sobriety became his mission in life for over 20 years.

He had a full life with family and friends. He always changed the energy when he walked into any room with his devilish smile and charm. His commitment to his family was ever present. Paul showed great love of life enjoying walks on the beach, boating and traveling the world to his blaring Neil Diamond.

He had a full life with family and friends. He always changed the energy when he walked into any room with his devilish smile and charm.

Paul had a tremendous work ethic and strong desire to succeed in life. Rising to the highest levels in the midwestern lumber industry in Michigan where he grew up. His absence of formal education was overpowered by his drive and charisma.

His strength and courage through Parkinson’s disease was admirable. He truly appreciated the kindness in all who cared for him with their frequent visits and calls. To all of those who Paul helped to change their lives, know that you changed his life too.

Paul is survived by his loving children, Cathy Welch, Carla (Donny) Luberto, Sheela Welch Allum, Brenda (Geoffrey) Michel and Duane Welch; siblings, Marilyn Fisher, Edward Welch, LuAnn Walrod and Janice Brown; and his cherished grandchildren, Jordan, Matthew, Kendall, Mariah, Leif, Nigel, Ava, Sawyer, Alec, Dylan and Brendan

A visitation for Paul will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave, Sarasota, FL 34232. A funeral service will occur Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at St. Mary Star of the Sea, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Dr., Longboat Key, FL 34228.

Memorial contributions in Paul’s honor may be made to First Step, 4579 Northgate Ct. Sarasota, FL 34234.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsmemorial.com for the Welch family.

DONATIONS:

Memorial contributions in Paul’s honor may be made to First Step, 4579 Northgate Ct. Sarasota, FL 34234.