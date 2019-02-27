Patty Cooper lends helping hand throughout Sarasota area

Patty Cooper likes to be busy.

Cooper, who moved to Longboat Key three years ago after living in Lakewood Ranch for five, volunteers at Children First and Selah Freedom once a week, teaches mahjong at The Paradise Center and serves as treasurer of the Longboat Key Garden Club.

“Believe it or not, I love to volunteer,” she said. “I love it. I am lucky. I feel like I just always loved to help.”

She said she is most proud, though, of her time at Selah Freedom, which is a national organization working to end sex trafficking.

Cooper learned about it through Suzy Brenner, director of The Paradise Center.

“I said I just wanted to do something more meaningful, and I instantly jumped on it,” she said.

To become a mentor, Cooper had to take three training courses. The courses mainly taught her how to talk with her clients about the trauma they faced.

Cooper began her volunteer work long before she moved to the area, though. While living in Minnesota, she volunteered with the Minnesota Greater Crisis Nursery in the fundraising department, Parenting with a Purpose and Catholic Charities and Dress for Success. Cooper and her husband lived in China for three years, and while there she volunteered at the international school.

When she lived in Lakewood Ranch, she volunteered with the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation.

Patty Cooper began volunteering at Children First after the Garden Club toured the facility.

Cooper grew up Catholic, and she says both church and her parents taught her the importance of giving back.

“I don’t do it because I think I should. I do it because I want to,” she said.

Cooper found volunteer work at Children First after a visit to the facility, which focuses on improving early childhood education and well-being, as well as parenting education. Cooper immediately wanted to help. Once a week she helps with the newborns to 18-month-olds.

“I’ve been there a year now, so when I started a little boy, he was 3 months old, and now he’s 15 months old. He’s walking around and I come in, and they do recognize you. He gives me a big hug,” she said.

Cooper’s favorite part of volunteering is connecting with those with whom she volunteers.

“Just the satisfaction of someone who got a little bit of joy ... just to see a lady who clicked a little but in learning mahjong, and she’ll say, ‘Thank you’ and smile,” she said.

Cooper, who said she has a lot of energy, is open to more volunteer opportunities.

“It’s in my heart,” she said.