Patterson Foundation donates patriotic artwork to veterans services office

The "Integrity" artwork, which depicts the famous photo of soldiers raising the American flag at Iwo Jima in World War II, has been on display at Patriot Plaza at Sarasota National Cemetery for some time.

As of today, that artwork has a new home. With the help of the Patterson Foundation, the piece has been donated to Goodwill Manasota's Veterans Services Program office.

The artwork was unveiled by Patterson Foundation and Goodwill Manasota representatives during a ceremony May 25. Officials from the veterans-program office, Sarasota National Cemetery and Goodwill Manasota spoke following a presentation of colors and recitation of the national anthem.

Attendees mingled around the artwork following the unveiling and enjoyed coffee and donuts.