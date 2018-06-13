Patriotic parade

David Miller of Cannons Marina is once again offering a cash prize for most patriotic business float in the Freedom Fest parade.
Fourth of July is just around the corner, and the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is finalizing its plans for the annual Freedom Fest. In addition to the fun and games that come with the day, David Miller is once again offering a $500 cash prize for the most patriotic float in the parade as long as there are 10 participating business floats. The cost to register is $25. Call the chamber at 383-2466.