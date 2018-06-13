 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Jun. 13, 2018 2 hours ago

Patriotic parade

Share
David Miller of Cannons Marina is once again offering a cash prize for most patriotic business float in the Freedom Fest parade.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Fourth of July is just around the corner, and the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce is finalizing its plans for the annual Freedom Fest. In addition to the fun and games that come with the day, David Miller is once again offering a $500 cash prize for the most patriotic float in the parade as long as there are 10 participating business floats. The cost to register is $25. Call the chamber at 383-2466.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement