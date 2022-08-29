Patricia Kirkpatrick Walsh Hunziker

1930-2022

Patricia Kirkpatrick Walsh Hunziker died on July 3, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida where she had lived for a number of years. She was 92.

Pat was born at Fort Sam Houston, in San Antonio, Texas, on June 24, 1930, the first child of Elmer E. Kirkpatrick, Jr. and Edith Louise Koelsch. Her father was an Army engineer and the family moved frequently while she was growing up. By the time she turned ten she had lived in eight states as well as Alberta, Canada and Panama.

Pat graduated from the University of Maryland in 1953 and went to work in the entertainment industry in New York City and Hollywood. While raising her two children she received a Masters degree in Library Science and began her career as a librarian. She lived in Rye, New York for close to 40 years and worked as a reference librarian at the Rye Free Reading Room.

In the summer of 1955, Pat married Edward Walsh, a Brooklyn native who was an Emmy award winning television writer, producer and director. Their union produced two children, Catherine Breslin of Wilton CT and Christopher Walsh of Saratoga Springs, NY. In the spring of 1984, Pat married Fredrick Hunziker, then the Mayor of Rye, NY. She and Fred lived together in Rye and later in Longboat Key, FL for many years before Fred passed away in 2014. They enjoyed taking boat trips on Long Island Sound and traveling.

Pat will be lovingly remembered and missed by her brother, Col. William Terry Kirkpatrick of Turnwater, Washington, her two children, her three stepchildren and her eight grandchildren.