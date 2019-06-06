Patricia Fosler Johnson

December 6, 1926 - June 1, 2019

Pat, 92, departed peacefully in Sarasota, her home since arriving with her family from Cleveland when she was 17 years old. She had resided on Longboat Key for 50 years. There she lived a true Florida lifestyle sailing, kayaking, scuba diving and catching fish. Pat was a steady handed angler and we always knew the grouper she cooked for dinner was on her line first!

Born in South Whitley, Indiana, Pat was the middle child with an older sister and younger brother. After graduating from Sarasota High School in 1945 during World War II, she married Billy Johnson in 1947 upon his return from the Navy. They were married 62 years until his death in 2009. During their marriage they sailed competitively in every race he could find, winning multiple state and national championships. In retirement they pursued their dreams accomplishing four Atlantic crossings and numerous other boating adventures, including Nova Scotia and the Great Loop. Pat often said as she approached her 90th decade that she’d love to do it all again. In fact, with the help of a friend, she completed and published a memoir of her life at sea with Billy, entitled First Mate.

Pat was employed locally by Coast Federal for 21 years. She was a member of the prestigious Cruising Club of America, Sarasota Sailing Squadron, Bradenton Yacht Club, the Luffing Lassies, Longboat Island Chapel and Shifting Sands. She enjoyed gardening, playing piano or painting with watercolors. A gentle soul, dear to her family and friends, she was always there to lend a hand or kind word.

Pat is survived by daughter Linda (Ron) Cournoyer of Sarasota, grandchildren: Tiffany (Timms), Jon and Christopher; great-grandchildren Elizabeth, McKenzie, Laura and Arrow. Daughter Susan (Bob) Dockery of Longboat Key, Granddaughter Christy (Bailey) and great-grandchildren Ashley, Grace & Davis.

SERVICE:

A service and celebration of life will take place at Longboat Island Chapel on Longboat Key in the fall.

DONATIONS:

Remembrance gifts may be made to a charity of your choice.