Patricia A. Farrell

1935-2018

Patricia A. Farrell, 82, of Tenafly, NJ and Longboat Key, FL, passed away on February 21, 2018 at her home in Tenafly, NJ after a long battle with lung cancer. Patricia was born November 3, 1935, the third child of Elizabeth and Joseph Mulligan. After working at the Ford Foundation, she married her husband Robert in Queens Village, NY on September 23rd, 1961 and became the proud mother of three children, Colleen, Robert Jr. and Timothy. In addition to her husband and three children, she is survived by her daughters-in-law, Margaret and Elizabeth, her six grandchildren and extended family of nephews and nieces.

Her life was devoted to children and family instilling in them a culture of respect for others, the importance of their religious beliefs, humility, the desire to achieve and above all a sense of humor. Patricia was particularly dedicated to her church and lived a true, “catholic” life. She remained her husband’s loving companion and best friend through 56 years of marriage. Family and friends will miss her very much.

A Funeral Mass was celebrated at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Tenafly, NJ on Saturday, February 24, 2018. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Tenafly or St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Longboat Key, Florida.

