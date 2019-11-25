Pass the turkey

The Longboat Key Fire Department donated a turkey and all the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner to longtime resident Jody Wisby in the spirit of the holiday.

This is the first year the Fire Department has done a turkey donation, but they usually adopt a family to help out during Christmas, said fire department liaison Tina Adams. They reached into the community, contacting property managers on the island, to see if anyone knew of someone who could use some help this holiday season and heard of Wisby through the Paradise Center.

The Fire Department hopes to continue the tradition after this year, said Adams.