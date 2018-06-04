Partridge Circle home sells for $2.07 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Jon and P. Joy Siegel, of Beallsville, Md., sold their home at 438 Partridge Circle to James and Rhonda Bodman, of Northfield, Ill., for $2.07 million. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,860 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.3 million in 2005.

Grand Bay

Jerome and Rosalie Bergman, of Monmouth Beach, N.J., sold their Unit 391 condominium at 3030 Grand Bay Blvd. to Kenneth and Diane Richter, of Longboat Key, for $1.65 million. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,781 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $765,000 in 1998.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Stephen Shapiro and Thomas Shapiro, trustees, sold the Unit C-707 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Jerome and Virginia Brady, of Longboat Key, for $1,425,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,580 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $595,000 in 1991.

Bird Key

Steven and Michelle Anderson, of Dexter, Mich., sold their home at 510 Blue Jay Place to TCAccommodator157 LLC for $1,337,500. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,312 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $725,000 in 2013.

Gregory and Shelly Mikesell sold their home at 430 Pheasant Way to Jared and Barbara Kobren, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,004 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $817,500 in 2017.

John Ringling Estates

Tampa Standard LLC sold the home at 143 Grant Drive to 143 Grant Drive LLC for $799,900. Built in 1948, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 1,589 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in January.

Sea Gate Club

Eva Kendeffy, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 12-C condominium at 2425 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joseph and Julie Angello, of Longboat Key, for $750,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,470 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2013.

Lido Beach Club

Geraldine Topp, of Charleston, W.Va., sold her Unit 308 condominium at 1212 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Joseph Iossa, of Florham Park, N.J., for $576,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $560,000 in 2015.

Club Longboat Beach and Tennis

1077465 Ontario Ltd. sold the Unit 323 condominium at 5055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Mary Beth Neumann, of Fenton, Mich., for $470,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,500 in 1994.

Pelican Harbour and Beach Club

Frederick and Helene Stilwell, of E. Hampton, N.Y., sold their Unit R-1 condominium at 4234 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Richard and Emily Lia, of E. Hampton, N.Y., for $460,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,150 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2014.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

Michael and Rose Rappaport, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 7073 Longboat Drive N. to Robert Benz, of Harbor, Wash., for $449,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 1994.

St. Armands Towers North

Robert Dixon, of Decatur, Ga., sold his Unit 24 condominium at 1 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Salvatore and Elizabeth Gallo, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2000.

The Privateer North

Mountridge Ltd. Inc. sold the Unit 303 condominium at 1050 Longboat Club Road to Sachin and Shelly Kamath, of Ocala, for $380,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $530,000 in 2005.

Fairway Bay

Edward Barker, trustee, sold the Unit 547 condominium at 2110 Harbourside Drive to M. Janet Jason, of Longboat Key, for $310,000. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,039 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $600,000 in 2016.

The Dock on the Bay

Edmee Geis, trustee, and David Geis, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 15 condominium at 3440 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Thomas Pundyk and Susan Clubb, of Manitoba, Canada, for $300,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $230,000 in 1997.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Edward and Marjorie Bachefski, of Union, N.J., sold their Unit 22 condominium at 765 John Ringling Blvd. to Richard and Barbara Masterson, trustees, of Chester, N.J., for $250,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 1991.