Parkinson's kickoff event on schedule in Lakewood Ranch area

Lakewood Ranch’s Larry Ivers said he wasn’t sick a day in his life until he turned 60.

Something changed, but he couldn’t put his finger on it, nor could his wife, Sandie. He didn’t smile as much and his movements were stiff.

While on vacation at Walt Disney World in 2012, Ivers’ friend, David Schofield, did. Wanting to be discreet, he sent Sandie an email. He thought Larry might have Parkinson’s disease and should visit a neurologist.

“I trusted him because one of his very dear friends had Parkinson’s,” Sandie said.

IF YOU GO: Kickoff event What: A kickoff event to inform people about the Parkinson’s Expo in April that provides information and help to people with Parkinson’s disease and their caregivers. The kickoff event recruits volunteers to work for the expo, which is April 13, 2019, at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. When: 5-6:30 p.m., Oct. 22 Where: Manatee Technical College, 6305 State Road 70, Bradenton RSVP: [email protected] or call 926-6413

Larry, now 68, was evaluated and the diagnosis was confirmed.

There is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. The most well-known symptoms are shuffling of the feet, stiffness and little or no facial expressions. Cognitive function and memory may diminish as well.

The Iverses, residents of the Country Club at Lakewood Ranch, are now active in educating the community about Parkinson’s and the resources for those impacted by it. Sandie is helping the Neuro Challenge Foundation organize the Parkinson’s Expo scheduled for April 13, 2019. A kickoff event is scheduled for Oct. 22 at Manatee Technical College to promote the expo.

“It’s exposing people to what the bigger picture is all about,” Sandie said.

Robyn Faucy-Washington, executive director of the Neuro Challenge Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the quality of life of people with Parkinson’s and their caregivers, said the kickoff event is much like a pep rally. It aims to help rally the 200 volunteers needed for the expo.

“We need the entire community’s support,” she said. “If anyone has Parkinson’s specific resources, we want them at the actual expo. The event we held in April (2017) was the largest educational event in the country specifically for Parkinson’s. It’s kind of a big deal.”

The expo itself will feature top Parkinson’s specialists from around the country, as well as hands-on activities and demonstrations. There will be booths offering information about products and services specific to Parkinson’s patients. And this year, there will be an opportunity for physicians and allied health professionals to receive continuing education credits.

Faucy-Washington said Parkinson’s patients have a variety of symptoms and no two cases are alike.

“The thing that makes the need for education and support so great is the long-term nature of this disease,” Faucy-Washington said. “Someone can be diagnosed with Parkinson’s and live for 20 years. There is no cure. There are only symptoms and treatments.”

Faucy-Washington said there are a minimum of 9,000 people affected by the disease in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, and she believes the number is much higher because so many cases are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed.

This year, the expo will be moved from Robarts Arena in Sarasota to the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Manatee County. About 1,800 people are expected to attend.