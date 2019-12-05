Parking restrictions, street closures set for Sarasota parade

Main Street, side streets begin to be affected on Saturday afternoon.
It’s the season to make alternative traffic decisions on the day of the Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade, planned for Saturday.
The parade steps off at 7 p.m. from the intersection of Main Street and U.S. 301 and ends at J.D. Hamel Park. Parking and traffic restrictions kick in earlier and last until early Sunday.
In a release from Sarasota Police, street closures and tow-away parking zones will be in effect from:
9 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Main Street closed from Osprey to U.S. 301; Main Street closed from Orange Avenue to Osprey Avenue
11 a.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Main Street closed from U.S. 41 to Orange Avenue
Noon Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Main Street closed from U.S. 301 to School Avenue; Fletcher Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road; Wallace Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road; East Avenue closed from Fruitville Road to Ringling Boulevard; School Avenue closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road; Audubon Place closed from Main Street to Fruitville Road; First Street closed from Audubon Place to East Avenue
2:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Lemon Avenue closed from First Street to Main Street
3 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday: Gulfstream Avenue closed from US 41 to McAnsh Square
If you find your car missing from any of these streets during these hours, call Upman’s Towing at 941-365-7084.