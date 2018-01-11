Parking meter showcase returns to St. Armands

As the city prepares to install parking meters around St. Armands Circle, officials want to hear your thoughts on the equipment under consideration.

On Friday and Saturday, the city will set up six different parking meter models at St. Armands, inviting the public to provide input on each option. The city will display three single-space meters and three multi-space pay station machines.

The testing will begin at 4 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Meters will be located at the Seven Virtues statues along John Ringling Boulevard, across the street from St. Armands Circle Park.

The showcase is part of the city’s effort to avoid the miscues of a 2011 paid-parking program. The meters the city installed drew negative feedback from the public and were removed one year later.

City Parking Manager Mark Lyons believes a paid-parking program can be successful in Sarasota if residents and visitors are comfortable using the equipment.

The city plans to begin charging for parking on St. Armands after the parking garage is completed in December 2018.