Panhandling hot topic in Manatee County

Manatee County commissioners are aware of problem with panhandling and working to remedy the situation.

At their board meeting today, commissioners directed the county attorney’s office to research ways to enforce local panhandling laws and look at how other counties in the state are handling the issue through ordinances. The information is due back within 60 days.

“I do believe there’s something that can be done to make things better in this county. It’s getting worse and worse and worse,” District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said. “I do believe this is a problem that’s getting out of hand.”

The topic emerged after about five members of the public came forward to speak about the issue.