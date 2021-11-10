Pamela Mary Ketchum

1950-2021

Pamela Mary Ketchum, of Longboat Key FL, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 following a long and courageous battle with brain cancer.

Pamela was born on August 15, 1950 in Newburgh NY. She lived most of her adult life in Cincinnati OH and Longboat Key FL.

She met her husband Mark Douglas Ketchum while attending Cornell University, and they married in 1973. Pam and Mark were both husband and wife and best friends for over 48 years. Pam obtained her degree from Cornell, majoring in Early Childhood Development. This subject remained her passion; from her early involvement in the Head Start program, to years of teaching elementary school and art, to raising her two children, and being fully in the lives of her five grandchildren.

Pam loved the beach, her flower gardens, community involvement and travel. She was proud to have stamps from over 30 countries in her passport, and enjoyed putting together photo albums to chronical each new location. Her favorite repeat destination was Italy, true to her Italian heritage; and she enjoyed being the “Italian tour guide” for family and friends. Pam and Mark shared a love for Cornell University that resulted in regular alumni involvement and keeping up with several life-long college friends.

People who knew Pam remember her for her generosity, humility, and selflessness. She was a tireless volunteer for causes including Meals on Wheels and Habitat for Humanity. She will especially be missed at family gatherings which she loved to plan and host.

Pam is survived by her husband Mark, daughter Meredith Vincent (Richard), son Matthew Ketchum (Megan), grandchildren Luke, Cash, Reed, Kate and Elle. She is also survived by her mother Mary Petrillo and her brothers Peter, Ralph and Robert Petrillo and their families, plus countless cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She is predeceased by her father Ralph Petrillo.

A private viewing for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 12 from 4-7PM; Toale Brothers Funeral Home, 40 N. Orange Avenue, Sarasota FL.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 13 at 11:00AM; Saint Mary Star of the Sea, 4280 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Longboat Key FL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Pam’s favorite local charities. Children First www.childrenfirst.net

Longboat Key Turtle Watch www.lbkturtlewatch.org.

Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.

