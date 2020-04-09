Palm Sunday, delivered

On Palm Sunday, congregants of Longboat Island Chapel made sure as many of their fellows as possible could celebrate in a somewhat normal way by distributing palm fronds to front doors. Susan and Bruce Schaefer maintained social distancing while connecting with fellow congregants by calling ahead to let them know they'd place the fronds at the door, knock and leave.

From there, people could watch a video presentation of Mass.

"We dropped off palm fronds to as many people as possible within our chapel family," Susan said. "We hoped to provide a small amount of normalcy to their lives and to let them know they are in our hearts."