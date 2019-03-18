Pair of beachfront homes listed in Longboat Key's Bonaire

What once was a wooded parcel thick with Australian pines is now a beachside residential enclave with new-construction homes selling for as much as $8.1 million.

Bonaire, named for the West Indies island, is built on the last piece of undeveloped beachfront land in Longboat Key.

It will be home to nine single-family homes when built out. Seven homes are either completed or under construction, and two lots remain.

Judy Kepecz-Hays of the Longboat Key office of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury recently listed two units nearing completion.

The beachfront Unit 2 is for sale at $8.1 million. Unit 9, which is closer to Gulf of Mexico Drive but still has a view of the gulf, is listed for $7.8 million.

Both will be completed by summer.

The community will be gated and offer deeded beach access, Kepecz-Hays said of the 3.48-acre site at 5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive, originally purchased for development in 2014.

Kepecz-Hays said both units are finished to a point where a potential buyer can get a sense of what they’re buying.

“Both of the homes are quite far along,” she said. “You can see the views.”

Unit 2 will offer 4,420 square feet of interior space, with six bedrooms, six full baths and two half-baths.

A pool and spa are built as part of the project. The lot is 0.55 acres.

Unit 9 will offer 3,490 square feet of interior space with four bedrooms and four full baths. A pool and spa also are part of the project.

The homes were designed by Phipps Home Design of Sarasota and are being built by Eason Builders Group of Longboat Key.

New construction is relatively rare on Longboat Key, especially new construction that doesn’t involve a tear-down first. Two communities of new homes are underway in Longbeach Village and a smattering are under construction along Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Kepecz-Hays said the quiet Longboat Key lifestyle and the nearby attractions help sell the area.

“People come for the beach, the turquoise waters, the white sand,’’ she said. “Most buyers prefer the beach.”