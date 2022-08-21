A home in Oyster Bay Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Michael John Daly and Corinne Solange Daly sold their home at 1525 N. Lake Shore Drive to Jessica Tibbetts, of Sarasota, for $2.9 million. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,407 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.9 million in 2020.

SARASOTA

Hudson Bayou

John and Janice Shelton, of Sarasota, sold their home at1718 Bay St. to M&J Pham Development LLC for $2.85 million. Built in 1997, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,015 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.65 million in 2019.

Top-sellers around the area Siesta Key: $1.6 million Siesta Isles Eileen Deville, trustee, of Louisville, Kentucky, sold the home at 814 Paradise Way to Anna Haldar and Devjeet Haldar, trustees, of Lake Forest, Illinois, for $1.6 million. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,996 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 1985. Palmer Ranch: $1.39 million Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch Craig and Tracy Kennedy, of Naples, sold their home at 8713 Mangilli Road to Emilie Weil and Alan Frost, of Sarasota, for $1,399,000. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,195 square feet of living area. It sold for $626,800 in 2016. Osprey: $2.1 million Oaks II Thomas and Deborah Jones sold their home at 425 Walls Way to Thomas and Audrey McGinley, of Osprey, for $2.1 million. Built in 1986, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,259 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,010,000 in 2003.

Paradise Shores

James Hubbard and Susan Walter, trustees, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 1547 Sandpiper Lane to Jeffrey and Nikki Sedacca, of Sarasota, for $2,475,000. The first property was built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,828 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 2002, it has one bedroom, one bath and 308 square feet of living area. They sold for $1.3 million in 2018.

Bay Plaza

Albert Handelman, Edward Handelman, Jay Handelman and Benjamin Handelman, trustees, of Windsor, California, sold the Unit 305 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Donald Warren Vose Jr. and Anne Vose, of Sarasota, for $852,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,656 square feet of living area. It sold for $685,000 in 2006.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

William and Kathleen Bornholtz, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1916 Brookhaven Drive to Alan Goldman, of Louisville, Kentucky, for $800,000. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,076 square feet of living area. It sold for $305,000 in 2013.

Schooner Bay

John and Mary Lichter, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 6784 condominium at 6784 Schooner Bay Circle to Michael and Valerie Darby, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, for $650,000. Built in 1987, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,250 square feet of living area. It sold for $240,000 in 2014.

Gulf Gate West

Diane and Steven Archer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2515 Regatta Drive to Donald and Christine Hooper, of Lovettsville, Virginia, for $599,900. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,777 square feet of living area. It sold for $125,000 in 1987.

Sunnyside Park

Napior Management LLC sold the home at 2316 Sunnyside Place to Curtis Putrino, trustee, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,434 square feet of living area. It sold for $505,000 in 2021.

Gulf Gate

Gideon and Rhonda Lapp and Michael Manthei and Kristin Manthei, of Lewisville, Texas, sold their home at 6630 Bowline Drive to Mackenzie Dandoy, of Claremont, California, for $503,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,433 square feet of living area. It sold for $334,000 in 2021.

SIESTA KEY

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Louis and Barbara Dicicco, of Arlington, Massachusetts, sold their Unit 203 condominium at 6266 Midnight Pass Road to The Real Estate Parking Co. for $670,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It sold for $157,500 in 1989.

Sylvan Shores

William and Marianne Junker, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1057 22nd St. to 3X2 Properties LLC for $610,000. Built in 1952, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2021.

PALMER RANCH

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Leila Sakhai and Stephen Furry, of Carmel, Indiana, sold their home at 4185 Cascina Way to James Burke and Natalie Lynn Bohlmann, of Billings, Montana, for $1.15 million. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,007 square feet of living area. It sold for $715,000 in 2020.

Deer Creek

Martin Salzman, of Osprey, sold the home at 8470 Cypress Hollow Drive to Leonid and Victoria Ynkovski, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,110 square feet of living area. It sold for $225,000 in 1997.

The Country Club of Sarasota

Maria Lucie Soudijn, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 3858 Torrey Pines Way to Claudio and Carolyn Cappuccio, of Sarasota, for $630,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,583 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 1988.

Ballantrae

Timothy and Jacqueline Eubanks, of Two Harbors, Minnesota, sold their Unit 23A condominium at 3774 Ballantrae Drive to John and Barbara Rade, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,858 square feet of living area. It sold for $255,000 in 2017.

Stoneybrook Golf and Country Club

Susan Evans, trustee, sold the home at 9532 Forest Hills Circle to William Santamaria, of Sarasota, for $539,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,722 square feet of living area. It sold for $403,000 in 2008.

OSPREY

Oaks I

Asanka Weerasuriya, of Osprey, sold his home at 61 Osprey Point Drive to Richard Blomquist and Katia Sullivan, of Mequon, Wisconsin, for $1.5 million. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,223 square feet of living area. It sold for $500,000 in 1995.

Bay Oaks Estates

Aaron Tyler, of Kissimmee, sold his home at 579 Oak Bay Drive to Bayhead Partners LLC for $830,000. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,721 square feet of living area. It sold for $457,000 in 2020.

Willowbend

Theodore and Carlene Mallires, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 1312 Cooperwood Drive to Gary and Linda Grimshaw, of Nokomis, for $655,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,165 square feet of living area.