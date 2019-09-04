Owen Bloom

1930-2019

BLOOM, Owen of Longboat Key, FL, entered into rest on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the age of 89.

Beloved husband of the late Gladys E. (Lotto) Bloom. Loving father of Matthew Bloom and his wife Judy, and Debra Bloom Izzo and her husband Paul. Dear brother of the late Arnold Bloom. Cherished grandfather of Jacob, Sarah, Madelyn and Sam.

Graveside services took place on Monday, August 26th at 10:30 AM at New Montefiore Cemetery, 1180 Wellwood Avenue, West Babylon, NY.

Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to Temple Sinai of Sharon, 25 Canton Street, Sharon, MA 02067 or online at www.temple-sinai.com.