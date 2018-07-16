Overnight lane closure impacts I-75-SR 64 project

Motorists can anticipate delays tonight through July 20.
Drivers heading west on State Road 64 at its intersection with Interstate 75 should be prepared for delays, tonight through Friday, July 20.
A Florida Department of Transportation news release states the right lane of westbound SR 64 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as contractors install street light poles.
The closure will be between just east of Grand Harbour Parkway and I-75.
Motorists are also advised one lane closure in each direction of I-75 will occur overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout the duration of the project.
The closures are part of FDOT’s work to reconfigure the intersection of I-75 and State Road 64. The $39.1 million project started in June 2017. Completion is scheduled for late 2019.