Overnight lane closure impacts I-75-SR 64 project

Drivers heading west on State Road 64 at its intersection with Interstate 75 should be prepared for delays, tonight through Friday, July 20.

A Florida Department of Transportation news release states the right lane of westbound SR 64 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as contractors install street light poles.

The closure will be between just east of Grand Harbour Parkway and I-75.

Motorists are also advised one lane closure in each direction of I-75 will occur overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. throughout the duration of the project.

The closures are part of FDOT’s work to reconfigure the intersection of I-75 and State Road 64. The $39.1 million project started in June 2017. Completion is scheduled for late 2019.