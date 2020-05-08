Outrigger Lane home sells for $2 million

A home in Country Club Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Mark and Rosemarie Halloran, of Kitty Hawk, N.C., sold their home at 536 Outrigger Lane to Kevin Mulkern, of Longboat Key, for $2 million. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,229 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.85 million in 2013.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

John and Elizabeth Coughlin, of Wenham, Mass., sold their Unit 404 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Maureen Guirguis, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, for $1,595,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.25 million in 2009.

Inn on the Beach

FP Silver Sands LLC sold the Unit 1102 condominium at 200 Sands Point Road to Unit 1102 Longboat Key LLC for $1,405,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,311 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,025,000 in 2016.

Former Colony Beach & Tennis Resort transactions The following took place between April 27 and May 1: Colony Beach Investors LLC sold the Units 5-B, 12-B, 103-S, 104-S, 105-N, 106-N, 107-N, 107-S, 108-N, 109-S, 110-N, 111-N, 111-S, 112-N, 114-S, 115-N, 119-S, 122-N, 123-N, 125-N, 125-S, 127-N 130-N, 131-N, 132-S, 133-S, 134-N, 135-N, 135-S, 136-N, 136-S, 138-S, 139-N, 139-S, 140-S, 141-N, 142-N, 143-N, 143-S, 147-S, 149-S, 205-S, 206-S, 210-S, 211-N, 211-S, 215-N, 217-N, 225-N, 225-S, 226-N, 226-S, 227-N, 228-N, 228-S, 229-S, 230-S, 231-S, 233-N, 235-N, 236-N, 237-S, 238-N, 233-N and PH-500 to Unicorp Acquisitions II LLC for $14,903,600. William Adams sold his Units 121-N, 203-S, 309-CH, 405 and 409 to Unicorp Acquisitions II LLC for $1,146,500. Andrea Brown, trustee, sold the Units 148-S, 153-S and 213-N to Unicorp Acquisitions II LLC for $600,000. Andy Adams and Dotty Adams sold their Units 411 and 403 to Unicorp Acquisitions II LLC for $600,000.

Longboat Key Towers

Debra and Daniel Isaac, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit N-201 condominium at 603 Longboat Club Road to John Holcomb and Mary Beeson Holcomb, of Tampa, for $1.15 million. Built in 1970, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,420 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,149,500 in 2016.

Sand Cay

Villa II LLC sold the Unit 117 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael and Justine Loehlein, of Debary, for $710,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,032 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2017.

Islander Club of Longboat

Victor D’Ambrosia, of Washington, D.C., sold his Unit 46-S condominium at 2295 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Phillip and Megan Goodwin, of Rhinebeck, N.Y., for $595,600. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It sold for $443,700 in 2018.

Seaplace

Abram and Hannah Poczter, trustees, of Roslyn, N.Y., sold the Unit M2-113-A condominium at 1945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Angela and James Carbone, of Rutherford, N.J., for $477,500. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $450,000 in 2015.

James and Marcia Garrison, of Plainfield, Ill., sold their Unit G5-102-A condominium at 1965 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gregory Van Howe, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $447,500. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2018.

Champery West LLC sold the Unit M1-301H condominium at 2045 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gene McClain, trustee, of Columbus, Ohio, for $435,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,265 square feet of living area. It sold for $147,500 in 1992.

Sarasota Harbour East Apartments

Scott Corbin, trustee, of Denver, sold the Unit 35 condominium at 771 John Ringling Blvd. to Peter and Jeanette Conroy, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 820 square feet of living area. It sold for $92,000 in 1994.

Whitney Beach

Richard and Renae Heilman, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 112 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Walter and Jill Stroink, of Bloomington, Ill., for $350,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,025 square feet of living area. It sold for $210,300 in 2001.

Sharon Ford Little, of Harrison, Tenn., sold her Unit 145 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Edward and Linda Cassel, of Longboat Key, for $312,500. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,449 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 1985.

Thomas and Anastasia Cieplenski, of Brooksville, sold their Unit 173 condominium at 6750 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Wendy Peck, of Wynnewood, Pa., for $200,000. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 936 square feet of living area. It sold for $162,000 in 2013.