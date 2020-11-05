 Skip to main content
East County Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 1 hour ago

Outdoor craft festival Saturday in Bradenton to raise money for special-needs prom

The event will be held at Christ Presbyterian Church in east Bradenton and is a fundraiser for the Night With the Stars Prom.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

Night With the Stars Prom is holding the Outdoor Holiday Craft Festival as a fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Christ Presbyterian Church at 515 Upper Manatee River Road in East County. Night With the Stars Prom is a yearly event held for people with special needs in Manatee and Sarasota County who are 16 years of age or older.

The craft festival will feature vendors selling items such as handmade soaps and candles, jewelry, quilted blankets, cat crafts and more. It will also include food such as barbecue and funnel cake.

Funds are needed to buy food, formal wear and photography for the dance. Night With the Stars also needs money to buy storage space for many of those items.

