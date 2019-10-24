Out on a limb with lights

It might only be Halloween, but downtown Sarasota is already on is way to having a holly jolly Christmas.

Decorative white lights were strung in 203 trees on Main Street from Gulfstream Avenue to U.S. 301. They will be shinning brightly from 6 p.m.-2 a.m. through New Years Day.

The lights are a partnership between Downtown Improvement District and the city of Sarasota. There is talk of keeping the lights in the trees from Gulfstream Avenue to Goodrich Avenue up year round.