East County Friday, Sep. 10, 2021 11 hours ago

Out-of-Door football falls to Jordan Christian Prep

The Thunder is now 0-2 on the season.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Out-of-Door Academy football team fell to 0-2 on the season after a 32-6 home loss to Jordan Christian Prep on Friday.

Thunder freshman Greg Robinson ran for the team's lone touchdown. 

ODA will be back in action at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 with a home game against Canterbury High (1-0). 

Elsewhere in East County, Braden River High (1-0) defeated Lakewood Ranch High (1-2) 48-16 at Braden River. The Pirates will next host Southeast High (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 while the Mustangs will play Gulf Coast High (1-1) at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17. 

