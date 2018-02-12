Third-annual Orioles Springfest set for Feb. 17

With pitchers and catchers reporting to Sarasota on Feb. 14, the time has come for fans to report, too.

The third-annual Baltimore Orioles Springfest takes place Feb. 17 at Ed Smith Stadium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

New additions to this year's event include a chance to play catch on the field. Fans must bring their own gloves and sign a liability waiver. Access is first-come, first-served.

A question-and-answer session with Orioles first baseman/left fielder Trey Mancini, a Winter Haven native and a 2017 American League Rookie of the Year Finalist, will be hosted by Mid-Atlantic Sports Network reporter Roch Kubatko.

Fans can also watch the team practice on the stadium's back fields.

“This year’s Springfest will be bigger and better than ever as we bring the fun and fans into the ballpark for even more activities,” David Rovine, vice president of Orioles-Sarasota, said in a release. “We’re excited to add new opportunities like a chance to play catch on the main field and a fundraiser for All Faiths Food Bank, where fans can 'Pitch for Charity' and a chance to win prizes."

Pitch for Charity is scheduled for approximately 12:00 p.m. at the Left Field Pavilion. Fans may purchase balls, ranging in price from $3-$10, at the event entrance and test their skill by pitching from the Pavilion into a target on the main field.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood will return with crab cakes from the popular Baltimore seafood restaurant. Ballpark fare will be offered at the concourse concession, and Craving Donuts will serve breakfast items at the back fields.

Access to Springfest will be through the Left Field Gate adjacent to the East Lot off of 12th Street and Tuttle Avenue, where free parking will be provided. Guests under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit www.orioles.com/springfest.