Orioles spring training tickets go on sale Jan. 13

The wait is almost over.

Fans of the Baltimore Orioles can purchase individual spring training tickets starting Jan. 13 at 10 a.m.

They can be purchased online at the Orioles' website, over the phone by calling 877-222-2802 or in person at Ed Smith Stadium's Left Field Ticket Office. That office will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan 13 and then every Monday-Friday until Feb. 9.

The team recommends that fans purchase their tickets online.

For season tickets, five-game flex-plans, group tickets, or additional spring training ticket information, fans are asked to call the Orioles spring training office at 941-893-6312.

The Orioles will begin their home spring training schedule at 1:05 p.m. on Feb. 23 with a game against the Tampa Bay Rays.