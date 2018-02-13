Orioles announce spring training promotions

The Baltimore Orioles have announced their 2018 spring training promotion schedule, giving fans an opportunity to bring home a wide array of giveaways from Ed Smith Stadium this year.

The first promotion, the Opening Day Spring Training Magnet Schedule, is set for Feb. 23's game against Tampa Bay. The first 1,000 female fans attending that game will also receive a Bids of Paradise Flower.

Feb. 24's game against Minnesota will feature an Orioles Greyscale Cap for the first 7,000 fans, and the first 5,000 fans into the March 10 game against Pittsburgh will receive a Manny Machado Starting Lineup Figure.

Youth Baseball Day, presented by the Sarasota YMCA, is March 11. Pre-registered youth baseball and softball teams will participate in an on-field pregame parade prior to the game against Philadelphia.

The Orioles will also wear specially-designed green caps for St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 against Toronto. The game-worn caps will be autographed, authenticated, and auctioned online to benefit the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens. The auction will be held online from March 17-22 at www.orioles.com/spring.

The full promotions schedule can be viewed below: