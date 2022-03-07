Orioles open minor league spring training to fans at no cost

Major League Baseball is still in a lockout but Sarasota-area fans will have a chance to catch a glimpse of professional baseball soon — and for free.

The Baltimore Orioles will begin minor league spring training workouts on March 10 and games on March 16.

The Baltimore Orioles announced Monday that it would open up its minor league spring training workouts and games to fans at no cost. Full-squad workouts will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at both the Buck O'Neil Complex at Twin Lakes Park and on the backfields at Ed Smith Stadium. Workouts will continue through March 15.

A COVID-19 testing site at the complex closed on Monday, making way for baseball.

Minor league games begin at 1 p.m. March 16 when a team made up of the club's Class AAA and AA players take on Atlanta at the Buck O'Neil Complex. All games will be at the complex unless otherwise announced. The complex will be open to fans three hours before first pitch until the end of the game.

The Orioles' minor league system was named the No. 1 system in baseball by ESPN's Kiley McDaniel in February. McDaniel also ranked Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman as the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball and Orioles pitcher Grayson Rodriguez as the No. 1 pitching prospect in baseball (No. 8 overall).

A full minor league game schedule, as well as parking and security information, can be found at the club's spring training website.