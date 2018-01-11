Oriole Drive home sells for $1,375,000

A home in Paradise Shores tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Leone Levy sold her home at 2200 Oriole Drive to Kenneth and Lauren Doyle, of Sarasota, for $1,375,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,753 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $895,000 in 2002.

SARASOTA

Shoreland Woods

Anthony and Lorraine Ferdinand, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 3218 S. Osprey Ave. to Henry Guo Cheng and Virginia Pearson, of Sarasota, for $1.35 million. Built in 2014, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,342 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,085,000 in 2015.

Plaza at Five Points Residences

Fieldsway LLC sold the Unit 10D condominium at 50 Central Ave. to Richard and Elizabeth Rueger, of Sarasota, for $895,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,697 square feet of living area.

Bay View Heights

Allison and Erik Kline sold their home at 2619 Mulberry Terrace to Mark Gerszewski and Amy Mathews, of Sarasota, for $809,600. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,854 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2014.

Aqualane Estates

Frank and Patricia Mancino, of Ship Bottom, N.J., sold their home at 1627 Shelburne Lane to Jason and Mary Thompson, of Sarasota, for $728,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,635 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $380,000 in 2010.

Hartland Park

Ryan Radakovich and Candice Kepich, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1846 Jasmine Drive to Zackery and Cally Orr Adkins, of Sarasota, for $727,500. Built in 2013, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,412 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2013.

One Hundred Central

Edward Yen sold his Unit K-1018 condominium at 100 Central Ave. to Thomas and Cheryl Walker, of Sarasota, for $700,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,707 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $730,000 in 2006.

The Condominium on the Bay

Andrew Boyer, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1014 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Steven and Susan Gottlieb, of Smithtown, N.Y., for $680,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $183,900 in 1988.

Phillippi Gardens

Luft-Fehl Properties sold the home at 5588 Ships Channel Circle to Robert Ball Jr., of Sarasota, for $645,000. Built in 1985, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,749 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2017.

Hyde Park Citrus

Weekley Homes LLC sold the home at 2320 Rose St. to Alexander Meisner, of Sarasota, for $575,700. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,858 square feet of living area.

Sunset Towers

Graham and Judith Brown, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 802 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Bettina Smallman, of Skaneateles, N.Y., for $545,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $189,000 in 1998.

Harvey and Judith Wolfson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 307 condominium at 11 Sunset Drive to Eric and Patricia Schultz, of Sarasota, for $492,500. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,420 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $418,000 in 2015.

1500 State Street

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 301 condominium at 1500 State St. to Raphael and Mary Louise Santini, of Kingsville, Md., for $515,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,028 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 304 condominium at 1500 State St. to Donald Frost and James Merewether, of Manchester, N.H., for $480,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,014 square feet of living area.

1500 State Street LLC sold the Unit 303 condominium at 1500 State St. to Daniel and Melody Suzor, of Holmes Beach, for $379,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, one bath and 736 square feet of living area.

Alinari

Stephanie Kruk, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 815 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to David and Lorraine McClue, of Spring Lake, N.J., for $477,500. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,323 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2007.

Regency House

Katherine Bloomquist, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 704 condominium at 435 S. Gulfstream Ave. to Moshe and Kathryn Horowitz, of Sarasota, for $465,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,537 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,000 in 1998.

The Landings Treehouse

Ebba and Magnus Lars Christensson, of London, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 26 condominium at 1380 Landings Point to Louis Salvatori and Kim Weitershausen, of Sarasota, for $405,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,048 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2012.

The Landings Carriagehouse

Michael and Katherine Walker, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 6 condominium at 4967 N. Kestral Park Way to Manuel Schultz and Mary Beth Crawford, trustees, for $385,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,983 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2012.

South Gate Manor

Paradiso Holdings LLC sold the home at 2607 Croton Ave. to Betsy Puretz, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,547 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,000 in 2017.

South Gate

Eleanor Larson sold her home at 3243 Duncan Way to Daniel Knotts and Dolores Branson, of Sarasota, for $320,000. Built in 1963, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,471 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $314,000 in 2005.

Wendy Lou Keller, of Venice, sold the home at 2504 Fruit Tree Drive to Scott Cahill for $320,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $77,500 in 2016.

FSKS Rental LLC sold the home at 3724 Key Place to Preston and Summer Harcup, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,957 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2013.

Emerald Harbor

Ruth Steinbrecher, trustee, sold the home at 6346 Beechwood Ave. to Jon Graf, of Sarasota, for $275,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,111 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Somerset Cay

Andrew and Karen Terry, of Osprey, sold their Unit 52 condominium at 9122 Midnight Pass Road to Mary Sue Karp, trustee, of Sarasota, for $1 million. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,237 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $711,100 in 2012.

Whispering Sands

Douglas Smiljanic, of Oconomowoc, Wis., sold his Unit 206 condominium at 19 Whispering Sands Drive to Brendan Weaver, trustee, of Sarasota, for $825,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,282 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2016.

Jamaica Royale

Anthony Decianni Jr., Lisa Elias and Julie Merritt, trustees, of Mundelein, Ill., sold the Unit 305 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Theodore Gudorf, of Dayton, Ohio, for $662,800. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,285 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $161,500 in 1986.

Kirby and Lynne Pehoski, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 41 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Nicholas and Jamie Cirillo, of Sarasota, for $360,000. Built in 1962, it has one bedroom, one bath and 728 square feet of living area.

El Presidente

Susan and Laurence Salamey, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 207 condominium at 6326 Midnight Pass Road to Scott Becker, of Vandalia, Ohio, for $630,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $100,000 in 1999.

Midnight Cove II

Pablo Baffico, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 320 condominium at 1700 Cove II Place to Geraldine Balharry, of Sarasota, for $598,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,720 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $598,000 in 2016.

Provincial Garden Apartments

Frank Scholz, of Park Ridge, Ill., sold his Unit S-11 condominium at 6005 Midnight Pass Road to Quinn Meola PG LLC for $570,000. Built in 1965, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,025 square feet of living area.

Fisherman’s Cove

Peter Scheffler, of Barrington Hills, Ill., sold his Unit 106 condominium at 9000 Blind Pass Road to Barryville Holdings LLC for $568,400. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 969 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2017.

Gulf and Bay Club-Bayside

Lisa Smith, trustee, of Grand Rapids, Mich., sold the Unit 1346-C condominium at 1346 Siesta Bayside Drive to Robert Palmer, trustee, of Sarasota, for $509,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,280 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $363,000 in 2011.

Sea Crest Apartments

William and Anne Uthoff, of St. Louis, sold their Unit 21 condominium at 1129 Seaside Drive to Croix Oil Co. for $380,000. Built in 1957, it has one bedroom, one bath and 567 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,000 in 2004.

Ralph S. Twitchell

Thomas and Peter Kelley, of Hopkins, Minn., sold their home at 4855 Ocean Blvd. to Christina Ritchie, of Wayzata, Minn., for $310,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 1,678 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 1979.

House of the Sun

Andrew Listes, of Mooresburg, Tenn., sold the Unit 402 condominium at 6518 Midnight Pass Road to Janine Kroner, of Oakland, N.J., for $307,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,215 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $156,000 in 1989.

Sunrise Cove

Karen Fowler sold the Unit 212 condominium at 8911 Midnight Pass Road to Samuel McClure and Douglas McClure, of Ontario, Canada, for $294,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 783 square feet of living area.

Casa Siesta Apartments

SRQ Homes LLC sold the Unit 14 condominium at 6711 Midnight Pass Road to Croix Oil Co. for $265,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 685 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2017.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5360 Greenbrook Drive to Thomas and Cynthia O’Brien, of Waldorf, Md., for $771,500. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths and 4,525 square feet of living area.

Enclave at Silver Oak

Daniel and Gabriela Motorga, of New Port Richey, sold their home at 8840 Enclave Court to MML Enterprises Holdings #2 LLC for $598,500. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,905 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $420,000 in 2015.

Turtle Rock

Gregory Gamble, of Sarasota, sold his home at 4775 Watermark Lane to Nisso Larden and Katerina Yoffe Larden, of Sarasota, for $569,900. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $519,500 in 2013.

Douglas Christie and Lisa Howard sold their home at 8543 Park Shore Lane to Anthony and Pamela Razzano, of Sarasota, for $560,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,811 square feet of living area.

Evelyne Laurin, trustee, of Rockville, Md., sold the home at 4812 Benchmark Court to Michelle Van Schouwen and Donald Robear, of Sarasota, for $484,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,873 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $402,000 in 2002.

Hermes Eraclides, of Sarasota, sold the home at to Mark and Marina Goncharenko, of Sarasota, for $310,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,042 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $218,700 in 2001.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 8709 Bellussi Drive to Christopher and Catherine McQuaide, of Sarasota, for $480,900. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,917 square feet of living area.

Fairway Woods

Lenvil Crews, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 601 condominium at 7631 Fairway Woods Drive to Joan Austin, of Sarasota, for $325,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,500 in 2015.

Villagewalk

Carla Pauline and Wayne Gardiner, of Spring, Texas, sold their home at 7513 Renato Court to Allen and Rise Rosen, of Syosset, N.Y., for $315,000. Built in 2004, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2004.

NOKOMIS

Laurel Woodlands

Clifton Wright and Tania Doucet, of Nokomis, sold their home at 1027 Aron Circle to Earl and Lori Swain, of Nokomis, for $391,500. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,633 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2013.

Mission Estates

Erene Romanski and Richard Buonpane, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2209 Sonoma Drive to Dritan Gjinali and Rudina Gjinali, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, for $352,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,426 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $317,000 in 2003.

Sorrento East

Richard Calvi Jr., of San Diego, sold his home at 2261 Lakewood Drive to John and Judith Richardson, of Nokomis, for $330,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,005 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $132,000 in 1987.

Michael and Judith Witchey, of Nokomis, sold their home at 301 Angelico Drive to Tamara Rehmar, of Westerville, Ohio, for $270,000. Built in 1979, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $273,000 in 2004.

Calusa Lakes

Gary and Linda Grimshaw, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2124 Timucua Trail to Bruce and Janet Scott, of Ontario, Canada, for $327,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,145 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2011.

Laurel Pines

Gary and Sharon Fischer, of N. Port, sold their home at 131 Shady Pine Lane to Maureen Bihary, of Nokomis, for $269,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,906 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $253,500 in 2004.

Spring Hill Park

John Hornung, trustee, of Louisville, Ky., sold the home at 11 First St. to Susan and John DeHaven, of Chesterfield, Mich., for $250,000. Built in 1950, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,952 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,900 in 2004.

OSPREY

The Villas at Osprey Harbor Village

Vintage Seasons LLC sold the Unit APH condominium at 14021 Bellagio Way to Robert Williams, of McCordsville, Ind., for $1 million. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,716 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.14 million in 2009.