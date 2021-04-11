Orchid Beach condo sells for $4 million

A condominium in Orchid Beach Club Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Anthony Bottalla, trustee, of Chicago, sold the Unit D202 condominium at 2052 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Charles Pickney and Brittain Fraser Pinckney, of Tampa, for $4 million. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,697 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.65 million in 2013.

Lido C

Edward Andrle and JoNe Sundvall, of Cumberland, Wisconsin, sold their home at 1212 Westway Drive to Samuel Robert Swartz and Geraldine Michelle Swartz, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, for $3.8 million. Built in 1956, it has six bedrooms, seven baths, two pools and 4,627 square feet of living area. It sold for $3.35 million in 2019.

John Ringling Estates

143 Grant Drive LLC sold the home at 143 Grant Drive to Lido 431 LLC for $3.55 million. Built in 2020, it has seven bedrooms, seven-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,514 square feet of living area.

The Water Club at Longboat Key

Jerald and Kathleen Anne Kamiel sold their Unit 401 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kenneth and Susan Press, trustees, of Longboat Key, for $3,485,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths and 3,460 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.8 million in 2018.

Sleepy Lagoon

Colin Close, of Los Angeles, sold his home at 6603 Gulfside Road to Centropol LLC for $2.8 million. Built in 1974, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 3,051 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,217,000 in 2018.

Ash’lee Moats, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 541 Edlee Lane to Jennifer DeRosa, of Madison, Connecticut, for $650,000. Built in 1976, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,664 square feet of living area. It sold for $302,000 in 2013.

L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club

Michael and Temple Brookshire, trustees, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, sold the Unit L-707 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Kenneth Edgar Jr. and Denise Harvey, of Weston, Connecticut, for $2,399,000. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,385 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,935,000 in 2016.

Beachplace

JMBC Holdings LLC sold the Unit 106 condominium at 1055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Teresa Ramallo, of Bradenton, for $2,201,000. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,819 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.64 million in 2019.

Sanctuary at Longboat Key Club

Helene Cohen Romine and Karl Douglas Romine, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit B-405 condominium at 535 Sanctuary Drive to Hancor Properties LLC for $1.91 million. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,590 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.4 million in 2015.

Sabal Cove

Myrna Blume, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 3302 Sabal Cove Lane to Adam Waller, of Longboat Key, for $1,875,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,993 square feet of living area.

Beach Walk

Richard and Nancy Hahn, of McMurray, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 15 condominium at 6837 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Debra Herschmann, of Englewood, New Jersey, for $1.53 million. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,392 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,225,000 in 2004.

Longbeach

Mauro and Laura Harto, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 7149 Longboat Drive N. to John Richard Exley III, of Longboat Key, for $1.15 million. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,616 square feet of living area. It sold for $460,000 in 2016.

Fairway Bay

Robert Caputo, trustee, sold the Units 344/345 condominium at 2016 Harbourside Drive to John Edgeworth, trustee, of Bloomington Indiana, for $1.1 million. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,462 square feet of living area. It sold for $630,000 in 2020.

Andrew and Kristen Johnson, of Maitland, sold their Unit 122 condominium at 1930 Harbourside Drive to Diane Baez, of Longboat Key, for $579,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It sold for $311,000 in 2020.

Bird Key

Jeffrey and Anne Mohl, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 241 Bird Key Drive to Frank Joseph Creede and Janice Rosalie Creede, trustees, of Rancho Santa Fe, California, for $990,000. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,639 square feet of living area. It sold for $590,000 in 2015.

Longboat Harbour Towers

Marilyn Davol, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 1007 condominium at 4401 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michele Moore, trustee, of Traverse City, Michigan, for $795,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,314 square feet of living area. It sold for $675,000 in 2020.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

The Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, sold the home at 501 De Naravaez Drive to Longboat Breeze LLC for $610,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,704 square feet of living area. It sold for $275,000 in 2000.

Grand Bay

Perry and Wendy Gould, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 526 condominium at 3080 Grand Bay Blvd. to Sandra Burchette Fisher, of Longboat Key, for $600,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It sold for $615,000 in 2014.

Cedars West of Longboat

Pinecrest Associates sold the Unit 104 condominium at 5655 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Shaheen Kozlowski LLC for $585,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,274 square feet of living area. It sold for $175,000 in 1989.

Lido Harbour Towers

John Pasquale Cugasi, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 402 condominium at 1770 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Zeina El-Chemali, of Boston, for $548,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,207 square feet of living area. It sold for $535,000 in 2015.

Lido Regency

Josephine Luceno, of Harrison, New York, sold her Unit 2-G condominium at 1700 Benjamin Franklin Drive to John and Kimberly Anne Pluck, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, for $511,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,382 square feet of living area. It sold for $102,000 in 1996.

The Ringling

Deborah Beckman, of Manhasset, New York, sold her home at 624 Saint Judes Drive to Gregory Sinnamond, of McMurray, Pennsylvania, for $455,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,201 square feet of living area. It sold for $208,000 in 2013.

Lido Surf and Sand

Stephen King Jr. and Joann King, trustees, of Woodbury, Connecticut, sold the Unit 512 condominium at 1102 Benjamin Franklin Drive to David and Corrine Dibenedetto, of Pittsburgh, for $450,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,213 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 1990.

Sands Point

Vincent Cavallo, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, sold his Unit 225 condominium at 100 Sands Point Road to Matthew Greer Brittain, of Sarasota, for $425,000. Built in 1966, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It sold for $155,000 in 1990.

Saint Judes Drive

Rhiannon Aubrey, of Bradenton, Joshua Lavire, of Spring, Texas, and Andrea Wisby, of Bradenton, sold their home at 759 Saint Judes Drive N. to LB Key LLC for $420,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,080 square feet of living area.

Cedars East

Graham and Lynne Cherrington, of Atlanta, sold their Unit 41 condominium at 803 Evergreen Way to Patty Brusse, of Ellicott City, Maryland, for $410,000. Built in 1991, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It sold for $260,000 in 2016.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Leland and Nancy Lowe, of Lake Suzy, sold their Unit 212 condominium at 703 Spanish Drive S. to Terry and Charlene Cooke, trustees, of St. Louis, for $315,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,322 square feet of living area. It sold for $106,000 in 2011.