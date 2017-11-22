Orchid Beach Club Residences condo sells for $2,062,500

A condominium in Orchid Beach Club Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Janice Morris, of Highlands Ranch, Colo., sold her Unit B1004 condominium at 2050 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Susan Fandos, trustee, of St. Louis, for $2,062,500. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,936 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2 million in 2014.

The Promenade

Margaret Noble, trustee, of W. Des Moines, Iowa, sold the Unit 609 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to F.I.P. Realty Corp. for $875,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $900,000 in 2015.

Sunset Beach on Longboat Key

Deanne Rife, of Englewood, sold her Unit 3204 condominium at 2105 Gulf of Mexico Drive to D. Freeman Corp. for $760,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,463 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $659,000 in 2014.

Westchester Condominium Apartments

Manuel and Maria Alvare, trustees, of Tampa, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 4805 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Ronald Gill, of Las Vegas, for $595,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,393 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $860,000 in 2006.

Seaplace

Elinor Burstein, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit M2-216-B condominium at 1945 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Michael Renegar and Karen Martin-Renegar, of Lithia, for $490,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,532 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2007.

Fairway Bay

Maria DiPede, Ontario, Canada, sold the Unit 1401 condominium at 1928 Harbourside Drive to Gregory and Cynthia Hunt, of Seymour, Ind., for $480,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,370 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $408,000 in 2013.