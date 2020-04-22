Orchid Beach Club condo sells for $2.2 million

A condominium in Orchid Beach Club Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. John and Marcia Dolan, of Sarasota, sold their Unit A501 condominium at 2050 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Vincent and Gina Nerlino, of Sarasota, for $2,215,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 3,242 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,695,000 in 2006.

Country Club Shores

Michael Leone, trustee, and Karen Leone sold the home at 551 Birdie Lane to Elizabeth Jantsch, trustee, of Cincinnati, for $1,375,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,904 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.1 million in 2017.

Jay Greenblatt, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the home at 537 Spinnaker Lane to Douglas Leland, of Longboat Key, for $850,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,046 square feet of living area. It sold for $315,000 in 1993.

Longboat Key Estates

James Johnstone, of Longboat Key, sold his home at 616 Rountree Drive to Dominic Simonetti, of Longboat Key, for $1,235,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,949 square feet of living area. It sold for $975,000 in 2018.

John Ringling Estates

Sand & Snow Investments LLC sold the home at 422 S. Washington Drive to Joyce Shellito, trustee, of St. Joseph, Mich., for $1.25 million. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,431 square feet of living area. It sold for $850,000 in 2018.

Bay Isles

Sandra Green, of Cincinnati, sold the home at 3371 Bayou Sound to Carolyn Pitt, trustee, of Longboat Key, for $1,125,000. Built in 1994, it has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,925 square feet of living area. It sold for $223,200 in 1994.

Paul and Gaynell Reyno, of Centennial, Colo., sold their home at 3101 Bayou Sound to Paul and Shari Anisman, of Longboat Key, for $1 million. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,875 square feet of living area.

Jungle Queen Way

Elaine Peterson, trustee, sold the home at 811 Jungle Queen Way to Margaret Foster, of Longboat Key, for $829,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,954 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.5 million in 2004.

Promenade

Ronald and Bonita Lucchino, of Albuquerque, N.M., sold their Unit 507 condominium at 1211 Gulf of Mexico Drive to William and Karen Armstrong, of Atlanta, for $799,000. Built in 1985, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,827 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2002.

St. Armands Towers

Lidoray1 LLC sold the Unit 75 condominium at 101 Benjamin Franklin Drive to John Merchant, of Sarasota, for $575,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,275 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 1989.

Lido Harbour

Roberto Jimenez, trustee, of Kennesaw, Ga., sold the Unit 302 condominium at 1900 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Mark Finke, of St. Louis, for $448,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 918 square feet of living area. It sold for $203,000 in 2010.

Whitney Beach

Peter Jones and Noreen Craine, of Irvington, N.Y., sold their Unit 119 condominium at 6700 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Stephen and Carolynn Kranz, of Washington, D.C., for $347,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,169 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2004.