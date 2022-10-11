Orchestra, Van Wezel raise six figures in relief funds

The need was there and the community responded.

The Sarasota Orchestra and Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced Tuesday that Friday's benefit concert raised more than $100,000 for the Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund at the Community Foundation of Sarasota.

The benefit concert, which featured Aaron Copland's "Fanfare for the Common Man" and John Williams' "Summon the Heroes," brought in $56,226.78 in ticket sales, donations and fundraising. The Patterson Institute pledged to make a dollar-for-dollar matching contribution, bringing the total raised to more than $112,000.

Hurricane Ian did not do much damage to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, but it did necessitate the cancellation of the Sarasota Orchestra's Family Concert, which had been originally scheduled for Oct. 7. The two organizations decided last week to take advantage of the gap in the schedule to raise money for the community.

“We are so grateful to the Sarasota Orchestra and Van Wezel for their heroic efforts in this incredible collaboration,” said Roxie Jerde, CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, in a prepared statement.

“To witness our community united to support disaster recovery by filling the Van Wezel was so heartwarming and rewarding, especially knowing that miraculously the concert came together in less than a week.”

People who wish to contribute to the cause can visit the Community Foundation's website.