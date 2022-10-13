Operation Blue Roof is available for Hurricane Ian-damaged homes

Eligible homeowners in Sarasota now have another available assistance option to repair their Hurricane Ian-damaged homes. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has tasked the Army Corps of Engineers to offer its Operation Blue Roof program to assist with temporary roof repairs.

The program will provide a temporary blue covering with fiber-reinforced sheeting to help reduce additional damage to their homes until permanent repairs can be made. The free service to homeowners is available in Sarasota, Lee and Charlotte counties. The initial sign-up period will end Oct. 23.

Residents impacted by Hurricane Ian can sign up here. The registration form gathers information about the residence and is a legal document that allows Corps workers to access the property and assess damage. It also authorizes contracted crews to work on the home’s roof.

Operation Blue Roof is designed to protect property, reduce temporary housing cost, and allow residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm. This program is for primary residences or a permanently occupied rental property with less than 50% of the roof framing damaged.

Vacation rental properties are not eligible for this program.

After the blue roof is installed, the structure is declared habitable. Not all roof types qualify for the program. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate or asbestos tile do not qualify. All storm debris must be removed for the roof to qualify.

In addition to the website, residents may call toll free at 888-766-3258 for more information. The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern.